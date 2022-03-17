City Council hopeful seeking Ward 2 spot

With another non-incumbent filing for the election, a race has started for the Beatrice Ward 2 City Council spot.

Hal Mason cast his name for Ward 2 City Council after engaging with local politics since 2020. Like his wife, Ashley, who is running for mayor, his involvement stemmed in large part from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mason, who’s lived in the community for about three years, opposed the Beatrice mask mandate. He also engages with the Beatrice Public Schools Board of Education.

Mason said one of his biggest priorities if elected to the Council would be helping Beatrice grow. He said the current community leaders have contributed to the community’s stagnation.

“With what we’ve experienced the past three-ish years we’ve lived in Beatrice, the City has had one voice for a long time,” he said. “And with the City not having a lot of growth within the last 20, 30 years, I feel like a new voice in the Council would be a good thing… Change is hard, but staying stagnant could be harder.”

Mason said being approachable is essential for Council members and that many current members don’t actively engage with their constituents. He said he’d help the City speak with a new voice.

“I’d want to let the community grow into what it wants to be,” he said. “I feel like with a lot of the fees and ordinances that have been passed the last year or so, that it’s starting to cripple local businesses and businesses coming in. And if we could bring some of that back, and let the community grow and breathe, then those opportunities will come and find us, and we won’t struggle to reach out and try to recruit new businesses.”

Mason mentioned the proposed food truck ordinance, though he said the ordinance that finally passed proved much more even-handed than the one originally drafted.

Mason said various construction fees and building fees also hamper local business, though he didn’t point to specific ones. He said business owners he knows are feeling the pinch of government overreach.

“They’ve had less people frequent their business,” he said. “…I feel like with that, people tend to leave the community. And they see, if they try to build a house or put something in, and they see that it would be cheaper to do outside city limits or even within the county, they’re going to take that step to commute and not stay in town, which would hurt everybody.”

Mason said there’s no reason Beatrice can’t grow to become a community like Lincoln. He said that a little bit of growth can create a snowball effect.

Mason said his decision to run also comes from a sense of civic duty.

“I think everyone should want to volunteer to be a civil servant at some point,” he said. “I believe everyone has the qualifications; they just need to try.”

Mason will face Dave Eskra, chairman of the Board of Public Works, in the November General Election. The current Ward 2 City Councilman Rick Clabaugh is not seeking re-election.

