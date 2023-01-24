City Council identifies priority areas

The Beatrice City Council met on Monday evening outside of its regularly scheduled meetings for a work meeting. Mayor Bob Morgan and seven councilmen discussed goals for 2023.

Three priority areas were identified by at least four members of the council in a survey completed since the mayor began his term in December. Clean-up of Dempsters, reroute of Highway 136 in downtown, and implementation of recommendations for Lincoln Street were the focus of the meeting.

Dempsters

City Administrator Tobias Tempelmeyer said there is work being done to clean-up the Dempsters site, however it is not something that is going to be complete within the year.

“The EPA has gone through and put in barrels a number of different chemicals they found in the building,” he said. “They are working with contractors to haul it away to appropriate landfills.”

Assessment grants are being completed and the City office is also working on acquiring back taxes. A contract has previously been signed to explore past insurance policies.

The Dempsters property includes five parcels of land with the City owning two.

City Attorney Taylor Riveria said they are waiting for foreclosure or back taxes on all but one of the remaining parcels.

“The parcel that includes the face of the building that we’ve had issues negotiating the price,” he said.

“The Brownfield grant would be the most likely, but there are problems with that,” Tempelmeyer said. “First you have to own the property, second it only allows for a half of a million dollars and finally it doesn’t cover the cost of the demolition.”

Riveria said the work on the insurance policies could recover some of the cost, however at this time he was concerned with liability.

Councilmen Ted Fairbanks said he doesn’t want to wait while it continues to crumble.

Tempelmeyer noted that the EPA has said the city can not disturb the soil or will be responsible for total cost of cleanup but will not clarify that statement.

“This will be a minimum of three to four years of work,” Tempelmeyer said. “Our last assessment in 2018 indicated a $6 - $10 million clean-up cost.”

Morgan said at some time the dollars would need to be addressed.

Reroute Highway 136 from the downtown.

Councilman Terry Doyle said he is passionate about this project, but it is not something that is going to be done quickly.

“I believe it is the one thing that can fundamentally change our community,” he said. “I’ve been working with Main Street and a few other partners.”

Morgan asked about the identity of the downtown.

Director of Main Street Beatrice Michael Sothan said all of the studies that have been done indicate the consideration of economic impact beyond rerouting the highway.

“We need to base that on the dining and entertainment, activities, and amenities,” he said. “We are a trade hub and we can be a destination.”

“When I first came to Main Street, there was a lot of contention to the project, but as we continue to discuss it there is more agreement.”

Sothan continued that there is a perception of absenteeism property owners but feels like there has been some progress in this area.

Councilman Gary Barnard said he feels like a lot of good things are happening in the downtown area.

The plans at this time include shifting Highway 136 traffic one block to the south to what is currently Market Street.

Tempelmeyer said the Nebraska Department of Transportation has been involved in conversations and have been supportive of the project.

Sothan said one of the biggest concerns for the project include how to support businesses downtown during construction. He noted that questions like “what will be the changes to Court Street?” have been asked by business owners.

Doyle stated that he wanted to publicly thank Sothan for all of his work on the project and to the Main Street Beatrice Board for allowing him to do that work.

Implement recommendations for Lincoln Street

Barnard said there had been a lot of progress with public meetings and after discussion on the new elementary school started the plans seems to stop.

Tempelmeyer noted the study for the City included from Fifth Street to 22nd Street on Lincoln. The school’s study was from 26th to 33rd Street on Lincoln.

“We don’t have enough money for that entire project, so we need to discuss and prioritize the improvements,” he said. “It hasn’t been forgotten.”

Morgan said he thought that should be the focus of the February 27 work session.

Items for improvement that were noted in the council survey were briefly discussed, as well as the status of projects currently in progress.

Morgan noted that he would like to begin meeting with councilmen during office hours for one-on-one discussions.

The next regularly scheduled meeting of the City Council will be Feb. 6 at 7 p.m.