City Council meets incoming Chief of Police

The Beatrice City Council formally met the man who will take over as Beatrice Chief of Police during its Monday meeting.

John Hickman, formerly the Chief of Police in Glendive, Mont., brought along his wife and two children. He said another son is currently serving in the military.

Chief Bruce Lang introduced Hickman to the Council.

"Something I just never could have imagined when I came here at 36 years old, that I would be here this long and this happy,” Lang said. “I told Chief Hickman here when he walked in, he's walking into a good job and a good city, with a good mayor and a good council, and I truly, truly mean that."

Lang said Hickman and him have been working together to make the transition go smoothly. Hickman will officially start his role as Chief of Police on June 4.

"I'm very grateful and appreciative for the opportunity,” Hickman said. “I'm looking forward to stepping in and filling some really big shoes vacated by Chief Lang and am looking forward to continuing what's he's done.”

Lang said Monday’s meeting would be his last he’d attend as Chief of Police, and Councilman Ted Fairbanks took time to praise his work.

“I was here when we hired you,” Fairbanks said. “...I thought you'd come here at 36, shake things up, straighten things up and there you'd go. And, you stuck around, and I appreciate it. Congratulations on a long career that hasn't always been without skinned knees, but you really brought the department to where it needed to be."

In other business:

Mayor Stan Wirth declared the month to be Preservation Month, focusing on the historical significance of the area.

The Council unanimously approved Tax Increment Financing for the Hydo 323 Court Street Redevelopment Project.

“This is a net benefit for the City,” City Administrator Tobias Tempelmeyer said. “What we’re looking at doing here is we’re remodeling that particular property. You’ll see a commercial space go in the main floor; two apartments go in the upper living areas is what they’re looking at there.”

Tempelmeyer said the project will use TIF in becoming code compliant.

The next regular City Council meeting is June 6 at 7 p.m. in the BPS Administration Building. The Council may hold a work session Monday, May 23, at 7 p.m. in the same place.

