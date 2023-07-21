James Burroughs provided reports to the Beatrice City Council this week regarding the WPC Department.

Burroughs works as the city engineer, the floodplain administrator and the water pollution control (WPC) superintendent in Beatrice.

There are two other staff in the engineering department.

Doug Zulauf is an engineering technician and GIS coordinator. He has over 15 years of experience.

Berri Easley is an engineering technician and surveyor. He has over 33 years of experience.

Burroughs noted some of the equipment the department uses are the plotter, scanner, a GPS tablet, and receiver antenna.

“The GPS equipment is used for surveying,” he said. “We recently purchased new robotic equipment that is more accurate and only requires one of the staff.”

He shared the process in zoning ordinances which allows for more consistency.

Burroughs noted work done in plats, subdivisions, and flood plain management. He specifically talked about storm water and work that is being done.

“The entire sewer system has been GIS mapped,” he said. “All the departments are trying to move to GIS and have a tablet in the truck to see what utility is in the area.

“The engineering department does design work for streets, WPC, water and public properties. In design work alone we do about $2 million for city.”

The department also does inspections.

Burroughs has served as the WPC Superintendent for about two years. There are six full-time staff and a part-time worker in the department.

Beatrice has one wastewater treatment facility that serves the community. It is operational 24 hours a day for 365 days of the year. The plant maintains over 100 miles of sewer collection pipelines ranging in size from 6-30 inches.

There are 1,806 manholes in the city connecting the pipes.

There are nine lift stations pumping sewage to the treatment plan.

On average 1.24 million gallons of sewage is treated every day. Approximately seven separate cleaning steps are taken before the wastewater is discharged to area waterways.

Burroughs detailed the treatment process and showed council members the treatment plant layout.

“All environmental and health standards are met in achieving these steps,” he said.

Treated wastewater is discharged in the Big Blue River under a permit issued by the Nebraska Department of Environmental Quality. The new permit has been in effect since July 1, 2023.