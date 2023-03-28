Abby Dawson of Forvis reviewed favorable results of the 2022 Financial Statement Audit with the Beatrice City Council on Monday evening during the work session.

City Finance Director Hannah Bell explained that in the past, Legacy BKE has done the city audits. However, the company had merged and formed Forvis. Abby Dawson has done the audit for several years.

Council members received two documents. The Annual Comprehensive Financial Report for the fiscal year ending September 30, 2022 and the Results of the 2022 Financial Statement Audit.

Dawson explained that the audit focused on a risk-based approach.

“The purpose of an audit is not to go through every transaction,” she said. “The audit did include internal control over financial reporting and on compliance and other matters based on an audit of the financial statements performed in accordance with Government Audition Standards and the OMB Uniform Guidance.”

Dawson said the audit document has been submitted to receive the Excellence in Financial Reporting Certificate from the Government Finance Officers Association.

“This is a really high achievement,” she said.

There was one adjustment identified by the auditor. It was proposed the accumulated depreciation and loss on disposal of capital assets in the water fund be adjusted.

The one uncorrected misstatement dealt with opioid funds the city will receive from the State of Nebraska, however they do not know how much the city would be receiving or when it would be received.

Councilman Terry Doyle said he was more interested in how the audit functions and had questions regarding the time frame in which the audit was completed.

“Can this be done before six months after the end of the fiscal year,” he asked.

City Administrator Tobias Tempelmeyer said the time frame was typical.

Doyle also asked how Beatrice compared with other first-class cities. Dawson noted that all audits would be posted on the State of Nebraska website.

Doyle noted that the efforts of Tobias Tempelmeyer and past City Council members should be congratulated. Dave Eskra added that Hannah Bell puts a lot of effort into the audit process and also should be applauded.