City council recognizes building safety month, drinking water week

“I just want to say that I’m pretty proud of the work that we’ve done over the last six and a half years since I’ve been in here, to make sure we’re built to the minimum standard, and enforcing the building codes that you guys have adopted,” Community Development Director Rob Mierau told the council. “I think it’s very important for the long-term path for the city of Beatrice, to have these structures be built the way that they are. I look forward to continue down that road and doing what we do.”

Wirth also declared the week of May 2-8 as drinking water week.

“Whereas water is our most valuable natural resource, and whereas only tap water delivers public health protection, fire protection, support for our economy and quality of life that we all enjoy,” Wirth said. “And whereas any major of a successful society, low mortality rates, economic growth and diversity, productivity and public safety are in some way related to the access of safe water.”

Wirth said each citizen of the city is called upon to help protect local sourced waters from pollution and practice water conservation.

“I think this is about the 15th year we’ve declared drinking water week here in Beatrice,” Water Superintendent Steve Kelley said. “I guess our goal is when you open that faucet and get a glass of water, that you don’t think twice, that the water you’re going to get is going to meet all of the standards. I can tell you for a fact that presently, and for the last 20 plus years, that has been true.”

