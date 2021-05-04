City council recognizes building safety month, drinking water week

Two quality of life services, which can go unnoticed when running well, were recognized during the Beatrice city council meeting Monday evening.
Mayor Stan Wirth proclaimed the month of May as building safety month, noting that the city is committed to recognizing that its growth and strength depends on the safety and economic value of homes, building and infrastructure that serves citizens both in everyday life and in times of disaster.
“Our confidence in the resilience of these buildings that make up our community is achieved through the devotion of vigilant guardians, building safety and fire prevention officials, architects, engineers, builders, trades people, design professionals, laborers, plumbers and others in the construction industry who work year around to ensure the safe construction of these buildings,” Wirth said. “And whereas these guardians are dedicated members of the international code council, a non-profit that brings together local, state and federal officials that are experts in the built environment to create and implement the highest quality codes to protect us in the buildings where we live, learn, work, play.”
Wirth said building safety month is sponsored by the International Code Council, that this year’s theme is “prevent, prepare, protect, building codes save lives," and that the recognition is to encourage all Americans to raise awareness about the importance of safe and resilient construction, fire prevention, disaster mitigation, energy conservation, water safety, training, and the next generation and new technologies in the construction industry.
“I just want to say that I’m pretty proud of the work that we’ve done over the last six and a half years since I’ve been in here, to make sure we’re built to the minimum standard, and enforcing the building codes that you guys have adopted,” Community Development Director Rob Mierau told the council. “I think it’s very important for the long-term path for the city of Beatrice, to have these structures be built the way that they are. I look forward to continue down that road and doing what we do.”
Wirth also declared the week of May 2-8 as drinking water week.
“Whereas water is our most valuable natural resource, and whereas only tap water delivers public health protection, fire protection, support for our economy and quality of life that we all enjoy,” Wirth said. “And whereas any major of a successful society, low mortality rates, economic growth and diversity, productivity and public safety are in some way related to the access of safe water.”
Wirth said each citizen of the city is called upon to help protect local sourced waters from pollution and practice water conservation.
“I think this is about the 15th year we’ve declared drinking water week here in Beatrice,” Water Superintendent Steve Kelley said. “I guess our goal is when you open that faucet and get a glass of water, that you don’t think twice, that the water you’re going to get is going to meet all of the standards. I can tell you for a fact that presently, and for the last 20 plus years, that has been true.”