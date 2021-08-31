City council reviews 2021 fiscal year, reviews budgets for 2022-2023

As the City of Beatrice prepares for its 2021 fiscal year to end on Sept. 30, the Beatrice city council had a special meeting Monday evening to review the budget for the next two fiscal years.
Before discussing the budget, City Administrator Tobias Tempelmeyer explained that the general fund refers to the police, fire, public properties, library and general administration departments.
“Sanitation is on its own, because they have their own funding source,” Tempelmeyer said. “Street department, same thing, they have their own funding source. And then the [Board of Public Works] side, which is your utilities, and that is where you get electric, water and wastewater. And then landfill is a totally different agency, which is run by a different board, so their budget hearing is at a different time.”
The estimated general fund revenue for FY21 is $12,395,611. FY22 budget is $10,897,371, and FY23 budget is $11,150,830.
Tempelmeyer said the revenue has increased from previous years, due in part to the $1.1 million the city received in Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security or CARES funds.
“And you have a gas plant settlement for about $700,000,” Tempelmeyer said. “Keep in mind about the gas plant settlement, that $700,000 is restricting. It can only be used for the gas plants, and any improvements that can be made in that area in the future. So it’s not available to go buy police cars or library books or things like that.”
Tempelmeyer said one of the biggest changes in revenue for the upcoming fiscal years is due to adding Richardson County to the 911 agreement, which is expected to add additional funds, and the contract with Beatrice Community Hospital to provide police personnel for security.
The estimated general fund expenditures for FY21 is $10,162,825. FY22 budget is $12,093,773, and FY23 budget is $11,543,604.
Tempelmeyer said part of the increase is due to adding a sanitation and accounting clerk position, as well as a community relations position and a part-time receptionist. He said there is also a $20,000 increase in the community development department’s budget for additional demolitions, bringing that up to roughly $80,000 per year.
City council member Rich Kerr asked how many houses can be demolished with that budget.
Tempelmeyer said it depends on the size and what’s inside the house.
“What we’ve learned is it honestly depends on the size of the house, depends on what’s inside the house. We generally have found that if we bundle them together, we get some better pricing. I would say you can get probably somewhere in the neighborhood of seven to 10, depending on the size of the houses…And again, you just received about $1.1 million in CARES money. You have budgeted to spend $900,000 of that in FY22. That’s partly due to the increase that you see there, and it comes back down in FY23,” Tempelmeyer said.
Proposed capital projects for FY22 include a $160,000 roof at Beatrice Public Library, $135,000 for Hannibal Park improvements, $120,000 for an Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant playground at Astro Park, a $110,000 trail along U.S. Highway 136 from 24th to 26th, $65,000 for road repairs at Chautauqua Park, and $400,000 for the construction of three fields at the Beatrice Mary Family YMCA.
Proposed capital projects for FY23 include $90,000 for masonry work at the Beatrice Police station, $350,000 to transfer ambulance, $50,000 to revise comp plan, $300,000 for a partial Hannibal Trail extension to Mead Lumber, $72,000 for Chautauqua Park road repairs, and $90,000 for Hannibal Park improvements.
Projects potentially using CARES act dollars include a new generator at city hall, police department administration vehicles, police handguns, firearm range upgrades, police department control vehicles, police department Brazos E Crash software, expanding the 911 communications center, a console for the communications center, a self-contained breathing apparatus for the fire department, and a new fire department rescue truck for a total of roughly $837,500.
“Police and fire types of expenditures, all of these things have either been in the budget for a number of years looking for some type of funding source, or are items that we generally would issue a public safety debt to fund these moving forward,” Tempelmeyer said. “By doing these with the CARES dollars, you’ll see how that impacts the public safety debt and the overall tax levy.”
The sanitation department’s revenue for this fiscal year is roughly $2.7 million, with capital expenditures including the purchase of Sanitary Garbage assets. FY22 and FY23 capital expenditures include bond payments of $265,000, and payments of $820,000 and $855,000 to the Beatrice Area Solid Waste Agency for the use of the landfill.
Proposed projects for FY22 include $18,000 for building repairs, $15,500 for fence repairs and $86,120 for equipment, including roll offs, dumpsters and recycling totes. FY23 projects include $10,500 for building improvements, and $164,500 for equipment, including roll offs, dumpsters and a rear loader.
Tempelmeyer noted that when looking at the electric department for FY21, rates were impacted by the severe weather event in February, which cost the city about $1.5 million.
“So that’s the biggest impact on their budget, both on the income side and the expense side of things. Expenses, you see about $18 million, about $1.5 million higher than we had anticipated. Ended up being in negative cash reserves, then, for the year, of about just under $700,000.”
Tempelmeyer said on January 1, 2022, the city will be completely away from the Nebraska Public Power District, contracting energy roughly through 2023 with different entities, and working to rebuild cash reserves.
Electric department projects for FY22 include $40,000 to repair the drive-through lane at City Hall, $295,000 to replace a digger, $72,000 for phase two at Channel 181, and $280,000 for an additional circuit to Northgate. FY23 projects include $150,000 to replace the geothermal system at the service center, $230,000 to replace a bucket truck, $745,000 for substation improvements, and $30,000 for aerial photos.
“If you look at the operating budget, it’s done with cash. We’re not bonding and we’re not borrowing money. It’s done specifically with cash and cash flow, which I think is very impressive of the electric department, to be able to do that,” Tempelmeyer said.
Tempelmeyer said the biggest impact on the water department for FY22 and FY23 is the State Revolving Fund loan that they’re working on getting. He said there’s no changes in operation, and that their income stays around $2.7 million each year.
“You do see cash reserves dipping just a little bit in FY22, and that’s because [Water Superintendent Steve Kelley] has got some project in there that we’ve decided to go ahead and fund, rather than pushing it back any further. Because his cash reserves were in an adequate position that we felt we could do that,” Tempelmeyer said.
Capital projects for FY22 include $30,000 for a new storage building at City Farm Wellfield, $370,000 for water main projects, $250,000 for a bore river cross for transmission line, and $5.25 million for SRF projects. FY23 projects include $335,000 for water main projects, and $2.25 for SRF projects.
The Board of Public Works also recommended that the city increase water rates 10-cents per 1,000 gallons of water used.
For the Water Pollution Control or WPC department, Tempelmeyer said FY21 was impacted by their dewatering project, which cost roughly $2.5 million in cash reserves.
WPC projects for FY22 include $65,000 for lift station number six improvements, $575,000 for an Industrial Park bypass, $50,000 for a 14th and Lincoln Street project, $40,000 for a grit process study, and $40,000 to replace and repair Rotation Biological Contactors. FY23 projects include $250,000 for lift station improvements, and $200,000 for a dump truck.
BPW also recommended that the city increase WPC rates by 25-cents per thousand gallons for the next two fiscal years.
For the street department, Tempelmeyer said revenues stay consistent at roughly $2.6 million. He noted that capital expenditures can fluctuate depending on when projects are completed.
Street department projects for FY22 include a $392,000 mill and overlay on 11th Street from Lincoln to Park streets, $210,000 for U.S. Highway 77 bridge rails, $250,000 for concrete reconstruction on 4th Street from Lincoln to Grant streets and Lincoln from 4th to 5th streets, and $200,000 for design engineering on Lincoln Street from 5th to 19th streets. The department has a single project listed for FY23, $518,000 for concrete reconstruction on 13th Street from Beaver to Oak.
The city’s American Rescue Plan or ARPA projects include storm water improvements along 19th Street, improving the HVAC at City Auditorium, storm water drainage studies, a storm water detention pond, improvements at the wastewater treatment facility and lift stations, installing Fiber between city facilities and making improvements to existing sanitary sewer mains.
At the end of FY21, Tempelmeyer said the city will have roughly $12 million in debt. He said the public safety debt gets paid off next year, the fire and rescue sales tax bonds are still out, and that there’s debt in the sanitation department revenue.
“By 2031, 2032, those will all be paid off, as we move forward,” Tempelmeyer said. “On the BPW side of things, they have less than $1 million in debt at this point. It’s kind of divided up between the different departments, but they have a bond that should get paid off this next year, I believe, in FY22, and they have another bond that gets paid off in 2024. We do need to add the SRF loan for the water department. Once that gets finalized, that will get added up here, but all three of those departments have very little amounts of debt as they move forward.”
Tempelmeyer said the FY22 budget decreases the tax levy by just over 2%, and in FY23 further decreases the tax levy by 7%. He said in FY23, the sanitation department could increase its rate by $2 a month.
During the public comment portion of the meeting, members of the Main Street Beatrice board asked the city council to provide an additional $30,000 per year for program support.
The city already budgets roughly $20,000 to Main Street for marketing purposes, but Main Street’s Executive Director Michael Sothan said the group’s goal with this money is to increase attention on building issues.
“We definitely have enjoyed a great partnership [with the city], but some of the things we are asking for here are some of those more intangible things that we need to be able to build more capacity for,” Sothan said. “This isn’t just the flowers, this isn’t just the benches, we’re really trying to focus more on some of the economic development, and really trying to work with our local entrepreneurs and local business owners and try to make a difference…This is an area that we just strongly feel like is needing more attention, and that’s what we’re requesting this $30,000 for.”
Tempelmeyer explained that parts of the funding request do not meet the types of activities the city can fund under state law.
The city council is expected to consider approval of the biennial budget at its next meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 7.