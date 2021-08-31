City council reviews 2021 fiscal year, reviews budgets for 2022-2023

At the end of FY21, Tempelmeyer said the city will have roughly $12 million in debt. He said the public safety debt gets paid off next year, the fire and rescue sales tax bonds are still out, and that there’s debt in the sanitation department revenue.

“By 2031, 2032, those will all be paid off, as we move forward,” Tempelmeyer said. “On the BPW side of things, they have less than $1 million in debt at this point. It’s kind of divided up between the different departments, but they have a bond that should get paid off this next year, I believe, in FY22, and they have another bond that gets paid off in 2024. We do need to add the SRF loan for the water department. Once that gets finalized, that will get added up here, but all three of those departments have very little amounts of debt as they move forward.”