City Council steps toward downtown revitalization

The Beatrice City Council met on Monday, where it moved forward with downtown revitalization plans.

The council unanimously passed a resolution to acquire real estate from The Home Heroes, LLC. City Administrator Tobias Tempelmeyer said the acquisition will provide the City with a commercial lot in a high-trafficked area. The purchase price is $65,000.

The council also approved a trio of resolutions aimed to accept and start using a Community Development Block Grant from the Nebraska Department of Economic Development to revitalize the Beatrice downtown by eliminating slum and blight conditions. The grant, $10,000 shy of what was initially discussed in the public notice, stands at $435,000.

“Everything is still the same in the project,” Tempelmeyer said. “It’s still the same project area. We’re still looking to benefit nine different properties in the downtown. We’re still looking at projects that will either be façade improvements or up-the-stairs living … Those are still the type of projects we’re looking for in this.”

One resolution appointed Terry Doyle, Michael Sothan, Matt Schmidt, Denise Pahl and Tempelmeyer to the Downtown Revitalization Committee. The council executed the agreement to accept grant funding with the Nebraska Department of Economic Development.

Following the national census, the council approved the drawn up election districts throughout the city, with a subtle change from last year.

“The only change we are proposing is a three block stretch between 9th St. and 10th St. from Ella to Grant,” Tempelmeyer said. “Those three blocks would transfer from the second ward to the third ward.”

In other business:

The council commended Police Sergeant Derrick Hosick for his work. Beatrice Police Chief Bruce Lang read a report about Hosick rescuing a dog from a house fire.

Gage County Foundation members presented a $50,000 check to the city of Beatrice for work on a park project on Chief Standing Bear Trail. Don Vetrovsky, president of the foundation, said its members wanted to do something special to celebrate its 40-year presence in the area.

The council approved plans to sell two parcels of land from the City to Twin Rivers Chrysler Jeep Dodge, Inc. Council member Rich Kerr abstained, but the resolution was passed without dissent.

Jason Moore, Beatrice street and landfill superintendent, reported to the council on the Clean City 2021 event, which offered a free large item pickup to participants who filled a request. He showed a map of those large item pickups.

He said there are still loopholes exploited by drivers from out of state, but it was a successful event, overall.

“This has been one of the better Clean Cities that we’ve had,” Moore said. “…If we can come up with a plan for the mattresses, it would be the perfect Clean City … I’m extremely happy with where we’re at with our garbage services.”

The next regular city council meeting will be Dec. 20 at 7:00 p.m. in the BPS Administration Building Board Room. There will be a work session on Dec. 27 at 7:00 p.m. in the same place.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0