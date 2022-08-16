City Council votes down zoning amendment, discusses fireworks sales

The Beatrice City Council voted down a proposed amendment to the City’s Zoning Ordinance regarding the removal of accessory buildings during the Monday meeting.

City Attorney Taylor Rivera discussed the proposed Zoning Ordinance amendment, which stipulated that the removal or demolition of a principal dwelling unit would require the removal of all accessory buildings located on the site.

“The just of it is, as it’s currently written now, when a primary structure comes down, an accessory structure can stay there if, one, there are no violations whatsoever … and if Rob Mierau signs off on it,” Rivera said. “The proposed change for you is that we take Rob out of the equation and we say that if the primary structure comes down, so, too, does the accessory building. We do this for a number of reasons. Mostly just as a matter of trying to further the intent of our comprehensive plan … and making sure these properties are being used for what they were designated for.”

Rivera and City Attorney Tobias Tempelmeyer said that current lots with only accessory structures would be grandfathered in and not be forced to demolish the structure or build a principal structure.

“What you’re trying to do is have residential properties, residential zoned property, for residents,’ Tempelmeyer said. “That’s the whole purpose of residential zoned property… The way the law is written today, it would allow you to buy a lot … put a mobile home on it, build a garage and take the mobile home today... That’s not what you look for when you have a residential property. We’re trying to make sure we can close some of these loopholes up.”

The Planning and Zoning Committee did not recommend the proposed amendment to the Council, and some Council members doubted its necessity.

Councilman Bob Morgan said he didn’t like that Mierau’s role would be reduced under the amendment. The Council voted down the proposed amendment, with Tim Fralin, Rick Clabaugh and Joe Billesbach in favor and Bob Morgan, Mike McLain, Richard Kerr and Gary Barnard against.

The Council also discussed the sales of fireworks in Beatrice. Fralin brought up the possibility of changing the City’s rules on fireworks sales to match the state’s. Currently, firework sales in Beatrice go from July 1 to July 4. The state’s allows for sales between June 24 through July 5 and Dec. 28 through 31.

In other business:

The Council approved two more Downtown Revitalization Program loans. One for $19,000 went to B-7 Investments, LLC, and Tracy Crawford. The other for $40,000 went to Jeffrey Davis and Robert Schafer.

The next regular City Council meeting will be Tuesday, Sept. 6 at 7 p.m. in the BPS Administration Building board room.