The Beatrice City Council repealed an ordinance regarding placing matters on the agenda during the Monday evening regular meeting.

City Administrator Tobias Tempelmeyer said he wanted to give a little background.

“The code, commonly known as the Wayne Bitting rule, stated that if a council member wanted something on a meeting agenda, four additional council members needed to sign off on it,” he said.

Councilman Tim Fralin noted the council had discussed and found this requirement to be problematic to the open meetings act.

“It is a problem,” he said. “But how are we going to get something on the agendas in the future?”

Mayor Bob Morgan said he would develop guidelines for the future.

Councilman Ted Fairbanks argued that he had asked for this ordinance to be put on the agenda in January.

“I asked that we put this on the agenda in January and it is now the 15th of May,” he said. “We need to have something in place that gets things done in a timely manner,” he said.

Councilman Gary Barnard said he hasn’t had a problem but is concerned about the future.

Councilman Rich Kerr said there was a councilman that would bring up the same topic every meeting.

“We would be in meetings until 2:00 in the morning,” he said. “Several of us went to the mayor and saying we had to do something different. This is what we did, and it was just to take care of a problem we had.”

Morgan said there will things that need to be figured out and there would be things that would be non-negotiable.

“We were voted in for oversight, not operations,” he said. “All of us want to move Beatrice forward for everyone here.”

Councilman Duane Ruh said he thought it was important that community members felt heard.

The repeal passed with an eight to zero vote.