City ends its fiscal year

Wednesday was the final day of the City of Beatrice's 2020 fiscal year.

Because of this, city council members met Wednesday afternoon to approve some final pay requests, including the treasurer's report of claims of $591,838.06, Beatrice Area Solid Waste Agency claims of $28,704.03, and a final pay request in the amount of $338,025.04 to Pavers, Inc., for the 2019 mill and overlay paving projects.

According to the city's website, Beatrice has adopted a biennial budget since October 1, 2013, when the Nebraska Legislature amended the Nebraska Budget Act. Fiscal year 2021, which ends Sept. 30, 2021, will be the end of the current biennial budget.

The City still holds an annual public hearing regarding the current fiscal year's budget, during which the Mayor and City Council have a budget review to examine expenditures and revenues of the first year of the biennial budget and make any necessary changes.

A copy of the city's biennial budget can be found at beatrice.ne.gov/sites/default/files/fileattachments/finance/page/17501/budget.pdf

