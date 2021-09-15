City makes arrangements for ADA-compliant playground at Astro Park

Sertoma Astro Park, located at 19th and Hoyt Streets in Beatrice could see some major renovations by this time next year. On Wednesday afternoon, the city council held a special meeting to apply for a Land and Water Conservation Fund grant to replace the park’s current playground set, which was built in the 1980s with a new Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant set.
“To be ADA-compliant, you start by putting a concrete sidewalk around it, and you’ll have the rubber matting. It’s solid, much like we’ve done at some other playgrounds,” City Administrator Tobias Tempelmeyer explained. “The sand is not ADA-compliant. If you go over there today, the sidewalk does not go up to the playground, so you make a pathway for them to be able to get to the playground itself. And then usually the playground itself has some type of features on there that they are able to enjoy and utilize, as well. Maybe the swings will be designed a little differently, or something that you could hook a wheelchair up to, but those are things you look for to make it ADA-compliant.”
City Attorney Taylor Rivera said the project is estimated to cost $120,000, and that the grant is for a 50-50 match with the city. He noted that Paddock Lane Elementary recently installed some ADA equipment, so there is a need for it in the community.
“So it will be able to serve and expand access to the park, or at least the playground set of the park, to more children in the area,” Rivera said. “It’s basically a continuance of the upgrades we’ve been making, with the Splash Pad, the new benches, the new picnic tables, the restrooms. It’s really growing in popularity, and as we’ve done that, this is kind of our next step in that process of trying to expand access over there.”
Rivera and Tempelmeyer assured the council that the park’s prominant red and blue rocket will remain as it is.
Tempelmeyer said that Riverside Park, the Scott Street ball fields, and the Beatrice Mary Family YMCA playgrounds have all recently been upgraded. He said after this, Hannibal Park on Hoyt Street, Froberry Park at Front Street and Mulberry Avenue, and Robertson Park at Ninth and High Streets would still need upgraded.
Tempelmeyer said a specific design for the new playground has not been chosen at this time.
“If we apply now, we’d find out sometime in hopefully winter or spring that you got approved,” Tempelmeyer said. “You jump through all of their hoops that you have to for the grant. You might be looking at construction summer, late summer by the time you get out for bids. That’d probably be the timeframe that you’re looking at, so summer or late summer of 2022.”