City makes arrangements for ADA-compliant playground at Astro Park

Sertoma Astro Park, located at 19th and Hoyt Streets in Beatrice could see some major renovations by this time next year. On Wednesday afternoon, the city council held a special meeting to apply for a Land and Water Conservation Fund grant to replace the park’s current playground set, which was built in the 1980s with a new Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant set.

“To be ADA-compliant, you start by putting a concrete sidewalk around it, and you’ll have the rubber matting. It’s solid, much like we’ve done at some other playgrounds,” City Administrator Tobias Tempelmeyer explained. “The sand is not ADA-compliant. If you go over there today, the sidewalk does not go up to the playground, so you make a pathway for them to be able to get to the playground itself. And then usually the playground itself has some type of features on there that they are able to enjoy and utilize, as well. Maybe the swings will be designed a little differently, or something that you could hook a wheelchair up to, but those are things you look for to make it ADA-compliant.”

City Attorney Taylor Rivera said the project is estimated to cost $120,000, and that the grant is for a 50-50 match with the city. He noted that Paddock Lane Elementary recently installed some ADA equipment, so there is a need for it in the community.

