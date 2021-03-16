City makes progress on garbage collection project

Beatrice residents are expected to receive new 90-gallon garbage containers starting Monday, as the city prepares to take over trash collection services from the Sanitary Garbage Company starting in April.
The Beatrice City Council approved several resolutions regarding garbage collection this week, including assigning the city as its own exclusive designated garbage hauler.
City administrator Tobias Tempelmeyer explained that “the city’s designated hauler” is referenced in the city code, so the designation resolution was for clarification purposes.
The council approved entering into an inter-local cooperation agreement to provide trash collection services for the Village of Plymouth to be their exclusive garbage hauler for five years. During a February meeting, the council approved a similar agreement for the Village of Filley.
Tempelmeyer said that both villages are currently served by Sanitary Garbage.
The council also approved amending parts of the city code regarding solid waste regulations, and a resolution establishing various fees.
“We tried very hard to follow the fees that were already in place by Sanitary Garbage,” Tempelmeyer said. “Residential carry out services, yard waste services, I think they’re all exactly the same as what Sanitary Garbage had. Trying to work out a few things and make it a little bit easier on our system, on the commercial side of some of those, but at the end of the day, most people should not see a change to their garbage service bills moving forward.”
Tempelmeyer explained that the amendments to the ordinance are mostly removing similar terms like rubbish, refuse and garbage to just garbage. He said the part of the code stating that trash cans cannot stay in front of a residence has been in place since the 1970s.
Council member Rich Kerr asked how that part of the code will be enforced.
Tempelmeyer said notifications will be sent out, but that ultimately the city can take the garbage container and have the individual pay a $50 fee to get it back.
“If you don’t have the container, your trash won’t get picked up if you’re a residential customer…We’re not looking to go out and take containers April 5. We understand that it’s going to take a learning process on our side and on the consumer side, so we’ll work through that,” Tempelmeyer said.
Tempelmeyer said the new trash containers will be delivered throughout next week, and that the date a residence receives it has no correlation for what day their garbage will be collected. He said a residence should get in contact with the city if they do not receive a garbage container by the end of next week.
Tempelmeyer said new collection routes are currently being designed, and that once they are approved that information will be announced through both online and print media. He said the city’s two garbage trucks are currently in Lincoln and ready to be delivered, and that Landfill Superintendent Jason Moore is looking at a third side loader for the city to potentially purchase as a backup.