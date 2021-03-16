City makes progress on garbage collection project

Tempelmeyer explained that the amendments to the ordinance are mostly removing similar terms like rubbish, refuse and garbage to just garbage. He said the part of the code stating that trash cans cannot stay in front of a residence has been in place since the 1970s.

Council member Rich Kerr asked how that part of the code will be enforced.

Tempelmeyer said notifications will be sent out, but that ultimately the city can take the garbage container and have the individual pay a $50 fee to get it back.

“If you don’t have the container, your trash won’t get picked up if you’re a residential customer…We’re not looking to go out and take containers April 5. We understand that it’s going to take a learning process on our side and on the consumer side, so we’ll work through that,” Tempelmeyer said.

Tempelmeyer said the new trash containers will be delivered throughout next week, and that the date a residence receives it has no correlation for what day their garbage will be collected. He said a residence should get in contact with the city if they do not receive a garbage container by the end of next week.