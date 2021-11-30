City of Beatrice awarded housing grant

Nearly 50 Beatrice homeowners are expected to be able to improve their residences using funds from a Community Development Block Grant.

It was announced this week that Beatrice was awarded $547,000 for the owner-occupied housing rehabilitation program, led by the Federal Department of Housing and Urban Development and administered by the Nebraska Department of Economic Development.

Beatrice City Administrator Tobias Tempelmeyer said this is the first time in at least 20 years the city has received these type of grant funds.

“Like most any other city out there across the country, we have a housing crisis we’re working through,” he said. “Building new construction is expensive, so if we can find a way to improve our existing housing stock, it’s more economical to do it that way. We should be able to fix up a number of houses around town and are excited to come through and help individuals in the community.”

CDBG funding helps communities tackle projects that enhance local well-being and quality of life.

The owner-occupied rehabilitation funding provides assistance for substantial repairs and improvements to housing units owned by low-to-moderate income residents.

In Beatrice’s case, the income threshold is $40,150 for a family of one, on a sliding scale ranging to $57,350 for a family of four.

The city of Beatrice’s application to NDED included pre-applications from 43 Beatrice homeowners.

“It was a little surprising,” Tempelmeyer said. “I think we’ll get nearly 50 by the time all is said and done, so it is surprising to see the need out there and great to get information out and get individuals to apply and hopefully be able to help quite a few of them.”

Eligible homeowners may receive assistance to make structural, mechanical, electrical, weatherization, and plumbing improvements to their homes.

Projects do not require matching funds, and are limited to $25,000 total.

The city will assemble a committee of community members to review applications and make project recommendations to the City Council for final approval.

The city will contact applicants whose projects are selected to receive assistance.

