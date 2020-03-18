City of Beatrice clarifies stance on closing parks

The city of Beatrice is clarifying exactly what people are and are not allowed to do on city property following questions raised by an emergency disaster declaration on Tuesday.

“We had some questions and wanted to add clarification as to what our expectations were as people use our public facilities,” said City Administrator Tobias Tempelmeyer.

In response to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's recommendation to implement social distancing, city facilities were closed to the public as of 5 p.m. on Tuesday.

Officials clarified in a press release Wednesday that while facilities and equipment located within city parks have closed, the parks themselves remain open.

Park facilities and equipment that have closed include restrooms, ball fields, the indoor hitting facility, playgrounds, or other facilities which may put the public at risk for spreading the COVID-19 virus.

Though citizens are still able to visit city parks at their own discretion.

The recreational trail system, dog run, and skatepark remain available for use while practicing social distancing.

Tennis courts, horseshoe pits, and frisbee golf are also available to use while practicing social distancing.