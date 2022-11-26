City of Beatrice founded around river location

It all started with a river.

A big, blue river to be exact. That’s what the first settlers of Beatrice found so appealing about a certain section of southeast Nebraska that enticed them to stick around.

The founding of Beatrice dates back to the spring of 1857 when the steamship Hannibal was making its way up the Missouri River from St. Louis to Florence, Neb., with passengers hoping to settle in the west.

However, before reaching their destination, the Hannibal became lodged on a sandbar. While stranded, a group of enthusiastic men organized the Nebraska Association with plans to build a town in the unsettled Nebraska Territory. The association included merchants, doctors, lawyers, masons, bricklayers, an engineer, and a surveyor.

The locating committee disembarked at Nebraska City and headed west looking for the perfect site to build a town. When they reached what’s now called the Big Blue River, they had found their home.

“The river is the reason that Beatrice is located where it is,” said Beatrice historian Laureen Riedesel. “Being on that bend, the fact that there was a natural ford, early people talked about the fact that there was a limestone bottom, and of course it was clear at the time. These were people looking for natural resources. Not just fish, but what could the river do for them.

“The big bend part of that was how they identified that site. It’s hard to imagine because now we see towns, farm, but to think of just going out and seeing prairie and having to think if it’s a good site to have a town.”

The settlers named their town Beatrice, after association president Judge J.F. Kinney’s daughter, Julia Beatrice. Julia pronounced her name Be-AT-rice rather than the softer version. The city was founded July 4, 1857, and incorporated Oct. 29, 1858.

Riedesel added that one unique thing about Beatrice compared to many other Nebraska communities is it’s on both sides of the river.

“Usually there’s a town on one side of the river, but the other side is either another town or not settled in the same way at all,” she said. “Right from the start, Beatrice was looking at both sides of the river. I didn’t expect that. The first houses are on the west side and then come across the river.”

The river had many uses in the early days of Beatrice, including to keep people cool in the warm months.

“Ice was a huge business,” Riedesel said. “Having ice frozen in the winter and going out and cutting it and then keeping it cool so the rest of the year you’d go to the ice house, where they literally had cut ice from the river and stored it.”

Today, most people speed across the bridges that hover over the Big Blue River, never realizing its significance to the area. But area groups are aiming to change that with recent river improvement projects that are already being used.

“The idea of doing something with the Big Blue River has been with Beatrice from its very inception,” said Michael Sothan, director of Main Street Beatrice. “The reason why the town is here is because of the river, the congruence of it and Indian Creek. The early founders of Beatrice thought that this was going to be kind of a key location for agriculture, industry and small business. They really thought the river was going to play a big part in that, and it did.

“Where the West Court Street bridge is, that’s where the first mills were. The industry was all being powered by the river.”

Main Street Beatrice works to support and enhance the downtown district of Beatrice, and is one of the key groups working to enhance the river.

Last July the Beatrice City Council approved paying $155,597.26 to Lottman Construction for the 2021 Big Blue River Access Project, which added a dock access point on the south side of the West Court Street bridge for kayaks and canoes.

River access had been an increasingly discussed topic for area officials, and in 2020 the council approved $6,000 of Beatrice Plus money towards the project, and the Gage County Board of Supervisors approved a $30,000 visitor improvement grant for it.

Officials hope the river access point will increase tourism to the area by drawing those interested in water sports, such as kayaking and fishing.

There’s currently an exit point at Holmesville for floaters who start their journey in Beatrice, thanks to the Beatrice Boat and RV Club.

This summer was the first full season the access point has been available, and Sothan said that while it was used by several people and groups, the drought likely hindered usage in the first season.

“Unfortunately with the first season of the river access, our river was at its lowest level in a decade,” he said. “That curtailed some of the broad ability to use it, and that’s the nature of rivers. They’re going to have high and lows. So the abnormally dry period with the drought probably did reduce the usage this year, but we did hear a real increased amount of people who have interest in the river and we hope to be able to expand upon that going forward.”

Sothan said one aspect of the river that may be improved in the future is the dam under the West Court Street bridge.

“The city is looking at undertaking a study for the mitigation of the low head dam which could turn it from a safety hazard,” he said. “When waters are at normal levels, there’s a lot of water cascading over that creates a trap point. We don’t want people entering above the dam, but actions could improve the safety of this and possibly turn it into a white water feature where you can stairstep the dam back and actually create a recreational white water feature. It also improves fish ecology because our native fish can swim upstream but have a hard time jumping dam structures.”

In the end, Sothan just hopes the project will help Beatrice residents gain some appreciation for the Big Blue River, what it means to Beatrice’s history and what it could mean for its future.

“It’s an area to enjoy the outdoors and our wildlife and so we have started to try and change the way the river is pictured,” Sothan said. “A lot of people still use it for fishing, but it could be used for kayaking, canoeing and different water sports. We have used it for such around the turn of the century. We even have pictures of parades and things being held on the river with parade floats traveling up and down the river."