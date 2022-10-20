City of Beatrice to sell downtown building

The Beatrice City Council passed a resolution during its Monday meeting executing an agreement to transfer the city owned building at 517-519 Court Street to 3FI, LLC.

The building, known to many as the old JC Penney Store, has been vacant since August 2014 when Blue Rose Antiques closed.

The City purchased the building in May 2022 from John Chudy for $12,000 and $1,074 in back taxes.

The JC Penney store closed in Beatrice around July 2002.

Tobias Templemeyer, Beatrice City Administrator, said when the city sells property there is a resolution and an ordinance. A 30-day period follows in which the public can protest.

“We are currently in the thirty day period,” Tempelmeyer said during Monday's meeting.

Tempelmeyer said he has received offers on the building throughout the years, however, usually the offer is to purchase the building for $1 and additional requests for clean-up or use of special funds.

“The first thing 3FI, LLC is going to do is clean out the building on their dime,” he said. “We estimated that to be between $20,000-$30,000. They will hire a structural engineer to check for any structural problems. If there aren’t any problems, they will purchase the building for $5,000.

“If there are structural deficiencies, the city will hire their own engineer and we will negotiate how to move forward.”

Tempelmeyer explained that the offer from 3FI, LLC was the first offer received that didn’t include LB840, TIF (Tax Increment Financing), Revolving Loan funds or mold abatement or asbestos abatement.

“They’re not asking for any of those funds,” he said.

The same resolution outlined the repair of storm damages from the June 11, 2022 hail storm to city-owned properties by 3FI, LLC.

Tempelmeyer said there were 44 buildings that insurance was going to pay to repair. While that is still in the process of being calculated, it is estimated to be approximately $2.5-$3 million.

“The contract with 3FI, LLC says they will do the repairs for the insurance proceeds plus the deductibles,” Tempelmeyer said.

During the public comment portion of the meeting on Monday evening, Aaron Schoen stated that he didn’t understand why the city would enter into a contract with a business that had not registered as an LLC until October 14, 2022.

Tempelmeyer noted that local businessman Kelly Jurgens and his partner, owners of 3FI LLC, were involved with several local companies including a roofing business.

“They formed a new LLC, but that was for insurance liability protection,” Tempelmeyer said.

When contacted later in the week regarding his intent for the building, Jurgens said he could not comment on his plans for the building at this time.

Tempelmeyer said he believed the building would be used for retail space.

The building is approximately 5,000 feet.

The roof of the old JC Penney building is not one of the city owned properties that insurance would pay to repair due to the prior damage.

“That’s an expense that the city will not incur which was approximately $100,000,” Tempelmeyer said. “The building is saved, 3FI, LLC is going to cover the costs of the clean-up and refurbish the building, in addition to bringing new business to our downtown. It’s a win-win.”

Council members Ted Fairbanks and Richard Kerr voted “no” on the resolution, which passed with a 6-2 vote.