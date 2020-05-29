City prepares to reopen pool in June

“You figure seven fields down at Hannibal Park, plenty of place to spread out, it’s just something they’ll have to work through,” Tempelmeyer said. “Then obviously during the scheduling, try to make it so your team doesn’t hang out at the site all day. Come in, play your games and vacate the facility before the next team starts to arrive.”

Board member Dr. Steven Paulmeyer from Beatrice Community Hospital noted that with the reopening of these facilities, as well as restaurants and other businesses, Gage County could see an increase in COVID-19 cases.

“I think we’ve been really fortunate with our cases being pretty limited, but with events like that with migration, you obviously introduce some more risk there,” Paulmeyer said. “I think it’s just something we’ll have to be cognizant of.”

Mayor Stan Wirth agreed, saying the board will continue to meet in the coming weeks and make additional restrictions to the DHM if need be.

“Or at least monitor the situation where if we do see a problem, I think this board needs to take some type of action to thwart any kind of continual problem,” Wirth said.

