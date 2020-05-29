City prepares to reopen pool in June

With the latest Directed Health Measures in place, pools are allowed to reopen and non-contact sports practices can begin June 1.
The Beatrice Water Park is scheduled to reopen June 8, with the Sertoma Splash Pad anticipated to open after the completion of a new restroom facility.
The Board of Health discussed these changes during an online meeting Thursday morning. City Administrator Tobias Tempelmeyer said the pool will be limited to a 25% occupancy, or roughly 200 people.
Tempelmeyer said social distancing will be enforced, and that discussions are being had as to when and how often the facilities are disinfected.
“We debated whether or not to close and have the pool check every hour,” Tempelmeyer said, “or is that just going to make kids get out and congregate on the cement?"
Tempelmeyer said concession stands will be open at both the pool and the Hannibal Park ball fields, but likely with pre-packaged foods.
Non-contact sports can begin games on June 18, and Beatrice Police Chief Bruce Lang said the city could see an increase in activity as surrounding areas have decided not to reopen their ball fields.
Tempelmeyer said roughly 50 teams are scheduled to play opening weekend at Hannibal Park alone.
“You figure seven fields down at Hannibal Park, plenty of place to spread out, it’s just something they’ll have to work through,” Tempelmeyer said. “Then obviously during the scheduling, try to make it so your team doesn’t hang out at the site all day. Come in, play your games and vacate the facility before the next team starts to arrive.”
Board member Dr. Steven Paulmeyer from Beatrice Community Hospital noted that with the reopening of these facilities, as well as restaurants and other businesses, Gage County could see an increase in COVID-19 cases.
“I think we’ve been really fortunate with our cases being pretty limited, but with events like that with migration, you obviously introduce some more risk there,” Paulmeyer said. “I think it’s just something we’ll have to be cognizant of.”
Mayor Stan Wirth agreed, saying the board will continue to meet in the coming weeks and make additional restrictions to the DHM if need be.
“Or at least monitor the situation where if we do see a problem, I think this board needs to take some type of action to thwart any kind of continual problem,” Wirth said.
