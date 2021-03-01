City recognizes employees for years of service

Due to COVID-19 concerns, in lieu of having a dinner recognizing city employees for their years of service, the City of Beatrice honored them at the beginning of a City Council meeting Monday evening.
The honorees were given a certificate and pin from Mayor Stan Wirth, as well as a Chamber Check to purchase a meal at a local restaurant. The program listing the honorees’ names and containing the checks suggested they enjoy the meal as a small group, department, shift, or however the individual feels comfortable.
“Hopefully they’ll take their spouse or their significant other out for a nice dinner,” Wirth said.
The individuals celebrating five years include Derrick Hosick, police department, Todd Miller, landfill, Frederick Naumann IV, dispatch, Natasha Nesbitt, police department, Kylee Schoen, public safety dispatch, Paul Valentine, street foreman, and Carla Zarybnicky, 911 director.
The individuals celebrating 15 years include Traci Baehr, police department, Robert Kobes, water pollution control, and Corey Lieneman, fire captain.
The individuals celebrating 20 years include Brian Carver, police sergeant, Kerri McGrury, victim advocate, Erin Saathoff, city clerk, and James Young, fire department.
The individuals celebrating 25 years include Jerry Dishman, Jr., water pollution control, and Mark Pethoud, public properties director.
Finally, the individuals celebrating 30 years include Brian Daake, fire chief, Bryan McAllister, water department, Jay Murphy, police lieutenant, David Warneke, utilities serviceman, and James Zabortsky, electric department.
Wirth called the individuals loyal and very dedicated to their work, and led everyone in attendance in a round of applause.