City recognizes employees for years of service

Due to COVID-19 concerns, in lieu of having a dinner recognizing city employees for their years of service, the City of Beatrice honored them at the beginning of a City Council meeting Monday evening.

The honorees were given a certificate and pin from Mayor Stan Wirth, as well as a Chamber Check to purchase a meal at a local restaurant. The program listing the honorees’ names and containing the checks suggested they enjoy the meal as a small group, department, shift, or however the individual feels comfortable.

“Hopefully they’ll take their spouse or their significant other out for a nice dinner,” Wirth said.

The individuals celebrating five years include Derrick Hosick, police department, Todd Miller, landfill, Frederick Naumann IV, dispatch, Natasha Nesbitt, police department, Kylee Schoen, public safety dispatch, Paul Valentine, street foreman, and Carla Zarybnicky, 911 director.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The individuals celebrating 15 years include Traci Baehr, police department, Robert Kobes, water pollution control, and Corey Lieneman, fire captain.

The individuals celebrating 20 years include Brian Carver, police sergeant, Kerri McGrury, victim advocate, Erin Saathoff, city clerk, and James Young, fire department.