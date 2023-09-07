Mayor Bob Morgan issued a proclamation for National Direct Support Professional Recognition Week during the city council meeting on Monday evening.

The recognized week is Sept. 10-16.

Several direct support staff and individuals from Mosaic attended the meeting and received the proclamation.

Morgan said this was in recognition of the direct care staff.

“In order to celebrate and recognize the professionals that provide support to millions of individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities,” he said. “These professionals enhance the lives and protect the well-being of the individuals.”

Mosaic Executive Director Lydia Paulsen said she appreciates the direct caregivers.

“I cannot even begin to describe my deepest appreciation for each and every one of our Direct Support Professionals,” she said. “They are our front-line workers, and subsequently, the bleeding heart of Mosaic. Their love for the work they are called to do is obvious in their grit and determination to provide the best possible lives for our individuals. I am proud of our DSP’s and the work that they do. We would not be able to fulfill our mission without them.”

Community Relations Manager Joyce Wenzbauer said she loves working with the Direct Support Professionals at Mosaic.

"Our Direct Support Professionals and Certified Medication Specialists are second to none,” she said. “Working with people who care so very much for the people we serve is truly one of the joys I love seeing every day."

Several of the direct caregivers were asked what the best part of their job is at Mosaic. Many said it was the relationships they built along the way.

Mosaic will be hosting Home Day on the Beatrice campus on Sunday, Sept. 10 from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. There will be yard games and other fun activities. The community is invited to attend.

Wenzbauer said she plans to offer Discover the Possibilities tours beginning in October.

The Beatrice location supports 91 individuals in seven homes. There are 181 employees in the homes and the Work and Wellness Center.