City reflects on first day of garbage collection services

The City of Beatrice began providing garbage collection services through Midwest Area Refuse Solutions (MARS) on Monday, and the City Council heard an update on how the services went during its meeting that evening.

Landfill Superintendent Jason Moore said a couple of residences were missed, but that overall the services went remarkably well.

“Not everybody knows every street,” Moore explained. “I provided them with maps, and I drew little arrows to help them out a little bit so that they can get along this morning on the residential routes here in town. I know there were a few spots that we missed, but I think we did really well for the first day. Again, our rear loaders were done with picking up cardboard by probably 9:30, 10 o’clock. They moved to commercial rear loaders, and they were done by 2:15ish, probably. Today was a pretty big day.”

Moore said the Monday’s route included the area around Mosaic from Sixth over to 11th streets, and High Street north to Logan between 4th and 6th streets, the Glenover area, Hoyle trailer park, and the Bear Creek subdivision. He said Tuesday’s route is easier, as it covers mostly through streets.

City administrator Tobias Tempelmeyer thanked everyone in the city offices who have fielded questions from the public regarding garbage collection.