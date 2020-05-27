City sees largest citywide cleanup participation yet

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-680-9863 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Spring cleaning efforts may have been delayed, but that didn’t stop 1,249 households from participating in the Beatrice Citywide Cleanup last week, the biggest and most costly participation the city’s seen yet.

In 2019, items were picked up from 1,191 locations, and in 2018 that number was 961. The cleanup is typically held in April, but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Street and Landfill Superintendent Jason Moore discussed the Cleanup results during an online Board of Public Works meeting on Wednesday afternoon. He said the cost for the city to hold the cleanup was roughly $18,780, which he partially attributed to the increased about of labor and mileage to complete.

Moore said some of the additional labor came from the department picking up several deep freezers that were taped up, which contained spoiled meat. He said workers had to dump the contents of the freezers and mix the meat with dirt before everything could be taken to the landfill.

Several board members expressed their disgust, and indicated that they ban taped freezers from being picked up in the future.