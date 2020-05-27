City sees largest citywide cleanup participation yet

Spring cleaning efforts may have been delayed, but that didn’t stop 1,249 households from participating in the Beatrice Citywide Cleanup last week, the biggest and most costly participation the city’s seen yet.
In 2019, items were picked up from 1,191 locations, and in 2018 that number was 961. The cleanup is typically held in April, but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Street and Landfill Superintendent Jason Moore discussed the Cleanup results during an online Board of Public Works meeting on Wednesday afternoon. He said the cost for the city to hold the cleanup was roughly $18,780, which he partially attributed to the increased about of labor and mileage to complete.
Moore said some of the additional labor came from the department picking up several deep freezers that were taped up, which contained spoiled meat. He said workers had to dump the contents of the freezers and mix the meat with dirt before everything could be taken to the landfill.
Several board members expressed their disgust, and indicated that they ban taped freezers from being picked up in the future.
“In theory, it’s a great idea to help people clean up. What it’s evolved into is people hoarding stuff and then putting it out there at some point in time. I’d like to see the community buy into helping us a little bit more,” member Darin Baehr said.
Moore said the department utilized a new online program this year that can track when items are picked up, as well as pictures of the items set out. He called the program “extremely valuable”, explaining that when people called to ask why items were not picked up, he could tell them exactly what items are not allowed.
Roughly 123 houses had items that could not be picked up by the department because they did not meet cleanup regulations. Moore said he received several complaints that individuals did not know what was allowed to be picked up.
“I think the information was very well put out to the public…I don’t think we need to take any blame or be sensitive about it,” Mayor Stan Wirth said.
Moore said roughly 17 30-yard dumpsters of mattresses were collected, and that the department continues to see people without Gage County license plates using this service.
Moore said he does not know what a solution would be and Wirth agreed, noting if someone were turned away the mattresses could end up on the side of a county road.
Overall, Moore called the cleanup a well-run service for the city.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.