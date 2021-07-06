City to provide police personnel at Beatrice Community Hospital

Starting in September, Beatrice Community Hospital and Health Center is scheduled to have the city provide personnel to provide protection and security for the hospital’s staff and patrons.
During a city council meeting Tuesday evening, Beatrice Police Chief Bruce Lang explained that his officers would also work as security staff at the hospital through private companies. He said a few months ago, he was approached by the hospital’s Chief Executive Officer, Rick Haraldson, to see if the city would provide officers directly.
“Being a large employer that also has a lot of our citizens in and out of there all the time, we started to explore the options, and we came to the agreement that you have in front of you tonight,” Lang said.
Lang said the plan is to have what was previously a secretaries office in the hospital’s emergency room become the Beatrice Police Department’s substation. He said two officers will be hired to work in alternating shifts during peak hours of activity, as requested by the hospital.
“That officer will be available to take reports from somebody that’s out there,” Lang said. “Maybe they’re a victim of domestic violence and they want to report it to an officer. This officer would do that. He could of course be there to quell a disturbance, which unfortunately happens at the hospital on occasion, emergency rooms especially. He could provide a lot of functions out there.”
Lang said the contract is for five years with a 3% annual salary increase, to be completely paid by the hospital. He said while the department hires and trains new officers for the hospital, already sworn-in officers and deputies from surrounding areas will work in those positions part-time for an hourly wage.
“I think it’s going to be a good thing for the community, a good thing for the hospital, and a good thing for the Beatrice Police Department,” Lang said. “There’s a lot of things that occur there that spill over back onto the street. Mental health commitments, intoxicated people got to go to detox, all of those things that we can use that guy or an officer for.”
Council member Ted Fairbanks asked if the hospital security officers would require any additional mental health, domestic or sexual assault training similar to what the School Resource Officers had before working at Beatrice Public Schools.
Lang said officers need to be, and usually are trained in all of those areas already.
“We are trying to find good mental health training. It’s a challenge, but we’re working on that, and I haven’t forgot about that discussion,” Lang said.
“I just think moving forward in that five year period, if you have this contract, I think you’re going to find that to become a necessity,” Fairbanks said.
Lang also noted that the Beatrice Police Department is currently looking to hire three new officers, in addition to the two positions at the hospital. He said a clause is in the agreement with the hospital that in an emergency situation, those officers can be called to the scene.
“Our training officers will be very busy,” Lang said.
The city council unanimously approved the agreement in a 6-0 vote.