City to provide police personnel at Beatrice Community Hospital

Starting in September, Beatrice Community Hospital and Health Center is scheduled to have the city provide personnel to provide protection and security for the hospital’s staff and patrons.

During a city council meeting Tuesday evening, Beatrice Police Chief Bruce Lang explained that his officers would also work as security staff at the hospital through private companies. He said a few months ago, he was approached by the hospital’s Chief Executive Officer, Rick Haraldson, to see if the city would provide officers directly.

“Being a large employer that also has a lot of our citizens in and out of there all the time, we started to explore the options, and we came to the agreement that you have in front of you tonight,” Lang said.

Lang said the plan is to have what was previously a secretaries office in the hospital’s emergency room become the Beatrice Police Department’s substation. He said two officers will be hired to work in alternating shifts during peak hours of activity, as requested by the hospital.