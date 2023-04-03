The Beatrice City Council voted to purchase the Kensington Building at 105 N. Sixth St. from Main Street Beatrice, Inc. at its Monday meeting.

City Administrator Tobias Tempelmeyer said there were a lot of moving parts in the agreements.

“The Kensington building is a large structure that sits at the heart of the downtown,” he said. “When it closed in April of last year many of us discussed how we were going to move forward and keep it prosperous in our community. That was a goal to find a solution.”

Tempelmeyer said that as a result of a grant opportunity and a partnership with Agemark and Main Street Beatrice, Inc. the revitalization of the building is closer to becoming a reality.

The city has applied for a grant from the Nebraska Department of Economic Development for the acquisition of the building for $1 million. The grant is contingent on Southeast Nebraska Affordable Housing Fund receiving a grant.

Until closing dates can be set based on receipt of the grants, the City will lease the property for one dollar per month. The city is responsible for taxes, insurance and upkeep of property during the lease.

After closing, Main Street, Inc. has agreed to donate the purchase price back to the city for the purpose of preserving, promoting, revitalizing and improving downtown Beatrice and the Historic District.

“It’s an investment in our community,” he said.

Also included is an agreement to reimburse Main Street, Inc. up to $50,000 for legal fees. An additional $20,000 administrative fee will be paid to account for future expenses.

Main Street Inc. Executive Director Michael Sothan said this agreement occurred after several months of working with Agemark.

“We were unable to find a buyer at the price they needed,” he said. “In essence Agemark, the parent company that owns the Kensington, sees value in the property in this being a donation to a non-profit.”

Sothan noted that there is a tax benefit to Agemark.

“As a community with Main Street owning it and eventually the city, we can work with developers on the purchase price. We hope within the next week new life will be visible in that building.”

Main Street, Inc. expects to close on the property with Agemark later this week.