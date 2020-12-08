City to take over garbage service

A new city department will added next spring to handle garbage collection in Beatrice.

During a meeting Monday evening, the Beatrice City Council unanimously approved acquiring the assets of the city’s current garbage collector, Sanitary Garbage Company, once their contract expires on March 31, 2021.

City Administrator Tobias Tempelmeyer said the contract price is $1.4 million, which includes the Sanitary Garbage building at 11th and Caldwell streets, the roughly seven acres of surrounding real estate, two balers, 12 garbage trucks, 667 dumpsters and roll-offs, and other tools and equipment.

“We would look to close April 2 of 2021, which is a Friday,” Tempelmeyer said. “So Sanitary Garbage will haul trash on Friday, April 2, we would close, and then the city would look to start hauling trash on Monday, April 5.”

Tempelmeyer said Sanitary Garbage has collected garbage for the city since the mid-1970s. He said three businesses bid for the service over the summer, Waste Connections, S-Two Refuse and Recycling, and Midwest Refuse and Waste, at which point the city started evaluating the option to provide its own trash hauling services.