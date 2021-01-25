City under snow emergency

Much of Nebraska is under up to a foot of snow as of Monday evening, with the possibility of getting another inch on Tuesday night.

The Beatrice Municipal Airport recorded roughly six inches of snow by Monday afternoon, with other agencies predicting that the city will receive twice that amount by Tuesday morning.

Both the Gage County courthouse and Beatrice Public Schools were closed due to the weather, any the city announced a snow emergency as of midnight on Monday, which bans parking on snow emergency routes.

A list of emergency and priority routes can be found on the city’s website. The difference between the two is that in a snow emergency, parking is allowed on priority routes.

Street Superintendent Jason Moore said the street department will focus on plowing primary and emergency routes and keeping them open until the storm stops before moving to residential streets. He said the snow emergency will likely stay in place through Tuesday and probably into Wednesday.

“When everything’s done, we’ll end up taking the very next night after the storm and blowing the snow downtown and hauling it off the downtown streets,” Moore said. “My guess is you’re going to see that run into at least Wednesday.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}