City-wide cleanup postponed due to COVID-19

A regular spring cleaning tool for the Beatrice community has been postponed due to COVID-19.

Sponsored by the City of Beatrice and Keep Beatrice Beautiful, the City-Wide Cleanup that often takes place mid-April is now scheduled for May 18-20.

The City of Beatrice Facebook page announced Thursday that furniture has appeared outside of residences, and asked individuals to remove or properly dispose of those items.

“Code Enforcement will be issuing violations for public nuisances to those not removed in a timely fashion,” the post states.

To schedule large item pick-up, individuals can call the Board of Public Works office at 402-228-5211 or go to beatrice.ne.gov.

Acceptable items for the cleanup include such couches, loveseats, recliners, stoves, refrigerators, washers, dryers, water heaters, exercise equipment, and items not collected by Sanitary Garbage during their regular garbage service.

Mattresses will not be picked up. Instead, a roll-off dumpster will be placed at the intersection of First and Ella streets to dispose mattresses.