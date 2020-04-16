City-wide cleanup postponed due to COVID-19

A regular spring cleaning tool for the Beatrice community has been postponed due to COVID-19.
Sponsored by the City of Beatrice and Keep Beatrice Beautiful, the City-Wide Cleanup that often takes place mid-April is now scheduled for May 18-20.
The City of Beatrice Facebook page announced Thursday that furniture has appeared outside of residences, and asked individuals to remove or properly dispose of those items.
“Code Enforcement will be issuing violations for public nuisances to those not removed in a timely fashion,” the post states.
To schedule large item pick-up, individuals can call the Board of Public Works office at 402-228-5211 or go to beatrice.ne.gov.
Acceptable items for the cleanup include such couches, loveseats, recliners, stoves, refrigerators, washers, dryers, water heaters, exercise equipment, and items not collected by Sanitary Garbage during their regular garbage service.
Mattresses will not be picked up. Instead, a roll-off dumpster will be placed at the intersection of First and Ella streets to dispose mattresses.
Items that can be disposed of with regular garbage service or items contained in bags or boxes will not be picked up. This includes logs, leaves, tree stumps, grass, garbage, tires, batteries, ashes, paint, chemicals, lumber, wood pallets, drywall, shingles, concrete blocks, gas cans and propane tanks.
Items for pick-up must be located on the curb in front of the street address registered. Items will not be picked up if you have not submitted your address prior to the scheduled pick-up day.
Those participating in the cleanup are asked to place items no sooner than May 15. All items must be at the curb by 6a.m. on the scheduled pick-up day.
The cleanup is scheduled to take place over three days. On Monday for residences east of Sixth Street, south of Dorsey Street, north of Court Street and west of 19th Street. On Tuesday for Hoyles Trailer Park and west of Sixth Street. On Wednesday for residence south of Court Street, east of Sixth Street and east of 19th Street.
This pick-up is limited to residential properties located inside the Beatrice City limits only.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.