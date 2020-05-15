City-wide cleanup to take place starting Monday

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Beatrice community will be participating in some spring cleaning next week, as the City-Wide Cleanup takes place May 18-20.

Those participating in the cleanup were allowed to start placing items on Friday, May 15. All items must be at the curb by 6 a.m. on the scheduled pick-up day.

To schedule large item pick-up, individuals can call the Board of Public Works office at 402-228-5211 or go to beatrice.ne.gov.

Acceptable items for the cleanup include such couches, loveseats, recliners, stoves, refrigerators, washers, dryers, water heaters, exercise equipment, and items not collected by Sanitary Garbage during their regular garbage service.

Mattresses will not be picked up. Instead, a roll-off dumpster will be placed at the intersection of First and Ella streets to dispose mattresses.

Items that can be disposed of with regular garbage service or items contained in bags or boxes will not be picked up. This includes logs, leaves, tree stumps, grass, garbage, tires, batteries, ashes, paint, chemicals, lumber, wood pallets, drywall, shingles, concrete blocks, gas cans and propane tanks.