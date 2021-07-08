Clatonia Cardinals Club organizes Celebrating Clatonia events

In recognition of its 128th anniversary as a village in Gage County, this weekend there will be several activities to Celebrate Clatonia.

The events are organized by the Clatonia Cardinal Club, and take place in or around the Clatonia Community Center. Any proceeds from the event will largely go towards paying for the Community Center’s playground that was built last year.

Russ Schuerman, chairman of the Clatonia Cardinal Club, said there used to be an annual Clatonia Fest, but it “fizzled out” several years ago. He said it was brought back as Celebrate Clatonia for the village’s 125th anniversary, and the positive reception from the community made the Cardinal Club want to bring it back.

“In essence, it’s just a time for folks to get together and enjoy one another’s company with a number of different events…Most of the money goes into the community center one way or another. We’ve purchased tables and chairs and that sort of thing for them in the past,” Schuerman said.

Events kick off Friday, July 9 with a beer garden and concessions by the Clatonia Fire Department from 3 p.m. to 1 a.m. There will also be an Amazing Race competition, with registration from 6-6:45 p.m., and the Race taking place from 7-9 p.m. with teams of four competing in tasks and roadblocks in a race around town.