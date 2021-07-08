Clatonia Cardinals Club organizes Celebrating Clatonia events

In recognition of its 128th anniversary as a village in Gage County, this weekend there will be several activities to Celebrate Clatonia.
The events are organized by the Clatonia Cardinal Club, and take place in or around the Clatonia Community Center. Any proceeds from the event will largely go towards paying for the Community Center’s playground that was built last year.
Russ Schuerman, chairman of the Clatonia Cardinal Club, said there used to be an annual Clatonia Fest, but it “fizzled out” several years ago. He said it was brought back as Celebrate Clatonia for the village’s 125th anniversary, and the positive reception from the community made the Cardinal Club want to bring it back.
“In essence, it’s just a time for folks to get together and enjoy one another’s company with a number of different events…Most of the money goes into the community center one way or another. We’ve purchased tables and chairs and that sort of thing for them in the past,” Schuerman said.
Events kick off Friday, July 9 with a beer garden and concessions by the Clatonia Fire Department from 3 p.m. to 1 a.m. There will also be an Amazing Race competition, with registration from 6-6:45 p.m., and the Race taking place from 7-9 p.m. with teams of four competing in tasks and roadblocks in a race around town.
“The Amazing Race went over very well two years ago. Justin Pohlmann came up with that idea, a local who’s now teaching down in the Houston area, but comes back in the summertime,” Schuerman said. “He’s putting that back on again this year, and that always seems to be a lot of fun. It’s a glorified scavenger hunt of sorts with different activities that the teams do.”
Then on Saturday, July 10, there will be a Clatonia Fun Run/Walk one mile and 5K event, with check-in at 8 a.m. and the race starting at 8:30a.m. After, there will be co-ed softball tournament with concessions by the Clatonia Fire Department starting at 9 a.m. Entry is $90 per team, and no more than five people playing on each team.
In the afternoon, the beer garden will take place again from noon to 1 p.m. In the evening, there will be Lefty’s Catering available from 5-8 p.m., followed by an outdoor dance from 8 p.m. to midnight, with music by Shawn Cole with Drunk Monkey.
On Sunday, there will be a community church service at 9:30 a.m., with a roll and coffee breakfast following. In the afternoon, the beer garden will once again take place from noon to 1 p.m., followed by a corn hole tournament starting at 1p.m. The entry fee for the tournament is $40 per team, with several prizes being awarded. There will also be prizes for the bar trivia, which takes place from 7-10 p.m.
“After being cooped up for a year with COVID, we’re just hoping, and I think we will, get good attendance,” Schuerman said. “It’s always been well attended before. Small-town atmosphere, people can come out and relax a little bit…The activities are fairly well organized, and I think everyone would have a good time being involved in whichever ones they choose. Just hope that we can get some people to come join us for the weekend.”