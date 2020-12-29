Cloudy weather predicted to kick off New Year in the Sunland

It seems like Gage County is going to start the New Year off cloudy.

The Beatrice Municipal Airport reported two inches of snow as of Tuesday morning.

Other reports predicted that Beatrice would receive roughly two more inches of snow and up to half an inch of ice by Tuesday night. The wintry weather will melt a bit mid-week, with highs expected from 34-37 degrees.

"Every storm is different. Every storm has its own problems," Street Superintendent Jason Moore said. "This one here was a little interesting, because it wanted to switch back and forth from ice to sleet to rain to snow. But we're in pretty good shape right now."

Moore said the street department started plowing at 3a.m. Tuesday, and that by the afternoon, the city's primary and emergency routes were plowed. Since the entire city received over two inches of snow, the street department also plans to plow residential streets.

"The plan is we're going to keep them salted through the evening hours, just make certain that we don't have any refreezing going on this evening...Then the street department will come back again at midnight, and they will work through the night cleaning up the downtown, parking lots and working on all of the residential streets," Moore explained.