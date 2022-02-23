Cold snap sends Beatrice residents, workers inside

A cold snap sent temperatures plummeting this week, a far cry the feeling of early spring this weekend.

On Wednesday, winds blew steadily above 10 mph and wind chills fell well below zero degrees in the morning. The temperature, with bright sun and blue skies, made for a deceptively cold day.

Beatrice Public Schools had a late start on Wednesday, allowing for temperatures to warm up before students filed into buses. Jackie Nielsen, BPS assistant superintendent, said the cold weather can be especially hard on buses and starting later gave them the time they needed.

Nielsen said cold weather can change the daily operations of the district in a number of ways.

“Number one, we make sure our doors are open, so students don’t have to wait outside,” she said. “For our pre-school and elementary students, we don’t have recess outside. When it gets this cold, you’ve got to keep the kids inside. They stay in their classrooms and participate in a number of activities inside… We also make sure that our systems are running properly throughout the day, and our maintenance staff does a terrific job of making sure everything runs smoothly.”

Nielsen said the district’s early release on Wednesday allowed for flexibility in the schedule.

“The nice thing about a Wednesday is we can flip flop our professional learning time for teachers, and we can use that time for instruction,” she said. “So today, we didn’t lose any instructional minutes.”

Frigid temperatures also kept outside laborers inside for the most part.

Anthony Schoen, owner of Schoen’s Roofing, said his crews will work out in the cold, but the threshold is somewhere in that 15-20 degrees range.

“You’ve got to dress like you’re going skiing down a mountain,” he said. “You’re active enough in my business where you can stay warm. But when it’s below 15 degrees, I got enough respect for these guys where I’m not going to force them to go out in that.”

Schoen said there’s still plenty to do, though. In temperature like Wednesday’s, he had his workers in his shop, which hummed with space heaters.

“There’s tons of stuff that doesn’t get done because we’re always constantly working out in the field,” he said. “There’s behind the scenes work. We’ve got a shop to clean up. We’ve got trailers to grease up. This is a good time to get them done."

In times of sudden cold, those without access to cold weather gear can utilize the Coat Closet at the First Christian Church in Beatrice, located at the corner of Seventh and Ella streets.

Temperatures are expected to rise into the 50s this weekend.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0