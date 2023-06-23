Participants got a dusting of colored powder during the Homestead Days Color Run on Thursday evening. About 40 men, women and children participated in the two-mile run and walk. Several Homestead Running Club members assisted with the event, as well as youth who volunteered to spread color at multiple stations along the route.
Christina Lyons
