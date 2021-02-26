Combined spa and boutique business opens in Beatrice

Owner Stephanie Krivohlavek said she has been a massage therapist for over 20 years, and an esthetician for seven years. She said she originally started doing business out of a chiropractor’s office in Wilber, but quickly outgrew the space. Once she moved to her own space in Wilber, Krivohlavek said she was able to start the fashion side of her business.

“I have always enjoyed style and clothing, I’ve also always enjoyed making people feel really good, hence why massage and then esthetics,” Krivohlavek said. “I have always been a plus sized person, and so the one thing about shopping is that I would always get frustrated that there were very little options for me to be able to purchase, especially when I would go to smaller boutiques. They didn’t carry anything that would fit me, except for usually like a pair of earrings. I might be lucky if that one size 10 shoe was there. Years ago I had thought that that would be amazing to just be able to have that boutique where it would be able to be size inclusive for women, so I just started slowly bringing in some jewelry and some tops, and people in Wilber loved it so that just really encouraged me to continue to grow that.”