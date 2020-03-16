Committee approves loan application for Valentino's

The Beatrice Valentino’smay see up to $40,000 of renovation in coming years.

The Beatrice Citizens Review Committee approved the Local Option Municipal Economic Development Act loan application during a meeting last week, and the item was discussed by the Beatrice City Council on Monday.

City administrator Tobias Tempelmeyer said the proposed LB840 loan is for $20,000, with Valentino’s owner Vince Warner providing an additional $20,000 to make improvements to the Primavera Room and acquire new kitchen equipment for the facility.

“He originally came in and asked for CDBG revolving loans fund, that’s kind of where we were going to go,” Tempelmeyer said. “The state changed the rules on us, so then we kind of just morphed it into an LB-840 loan application.”

The restaurant is located downtown at 701 Court St.

Tempelmeyer explained that LB840 loans are used to expand and grow businesses to increase the tax bracket and employment rates in the community.

“In the past, LB840 had been used largely for infrastructure. Putting sewer lines out to the hospital, that kind of stuff. It’s only been the last handful of years – seven, eight – that we’ve been allowed to make loans,” Tempelmeyer said.