The Beatrice First Impression Committee is working to replace the Welcome to Beatrice signs at the highway entrances to the city.

Executive Director of the Beatrice Area Chamber of Commerce and committee chair Angie Buna said the current signs have been in place since the 1980s and are outdated.

“In approximately 2015 we explored, as an organization, how we could update the signs,” she said. “I think we all had some sticker shock when we received estimates and the project came to a halt.”

Bruna said the Chamber Board had been talking about goals last summer and several members said they would like to be a part of the project. A subcommittee from the board was formed.

Members of the Beatrice First Impression Committee from the Chamber are Anthony Schnuelle, Dr. Jackie Nielsen, Jacie Milius, and Colleen Schoneweis. Amanda Kuhlman serves on the committee as a representative of the City of Beatrice. Janet Byars, Laureen Riedesel and Jeff Stone also serve as interested community members.

The group has been meeting since September, however, are looking for other interested people who are willing to help with the project.

“We don’t want to limit ourselves,” Bruna said. “We also know that it will take more than our small group to make this happen.”

The committee has contacted contractors who entered bids in 2015 to ask for updated estimates. Other contractors also have until April 30 to submit a proposal.

“When we have an estimate, we will be able to move forward with fundraising and grant writing,” she said.

The estimate for the costs of four to five signs is approximately $300,000.

“We really want to modernize our corridor and create a welcoming first impression to Beatrice,” she said. “There’s a tourism impact and because we are in general very visual people. We want to showcase our community and show that we are growing.”

The projected completion date for the new signs is October 2024.

Community Relations Director for the City of Beatrice Amanda Kuhlman said the concept of the sign is from 2015 and may change.

“This is subject to change, pending budget and size restrictions,” she said.

More information on becoming a member of Beatrice First Committee or to submit a proposal can be found by emailing info@beatricechamber.com or calling 402-223-2338.