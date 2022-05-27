Committee makes selection for county board

The selection committee set up to fill the vacancy of the late Dennis Byars has selected Dave Swavely to serve out the remainder of the Gage County Supervisor District 4 term.

Five people submitted applications for the position: Swavely, Lawrence Fossler, John Bartels, Janet Byars and Ashley Mason.

The selection committee, consisting of County Clerk Dawn Hill, County Treasurer Laurie Wollenburg and County Attorney Roger Harris, conducted randomly-ordered interviews with the five on Wednesday.

Harris said the consensus of the committee went for Swavely.

"His experience was certainly a factor," Harris said. "...It was good to have that many people involved. And the type of applicants was excellent. That makes for a tough job, but it also reassures you that you've got a good person."

Swavely said he previously served nine years on the County Board and has lived in Gage County since 1981. He worked at Neapco.

He served as the county’s finance chairman and represented the board with Gage County Economic Development.

