Committee of the Whole hears school plans

The Beatrice Board of Education Committee of the Whole met to hear site plans for the preschool and high school and an update on the new elementary building project on Tuesday, May 24.

Director of Early Childhood Development Missy Timmerman discussed the preschool’s site plan. Timmerman said some of the school’s focuses will be on professional development and addressing poverty.

“We’re seeing that gap grow, whether it be language, potty-training, just cleanliness, those things that are really, really hard to address,” Timmerman said. “So how do we help address that for parents district-wide.”

Beatrice High School Principal Jason Sutter discussed the high school site plan. He mulled the possibility of a student ID plan.

“We think that creating a student ID system that students would use for lunch codes, attendance, bathroom passes, etc… we see that as a real impact on our school,” he said. “It would help us track kids. It would help us with attendance… We don’t think that’s going to take us long to get that implemented and up and running, and we see that as a positive for our high school.”

The Committee of the Whole heard from bond counsel about the project. Gilmore, Bell and Rogers bond attorney Michael Rogers said the Southeast Nebraska Education Association, the interlocal agency formed between Beatrice Public Schools and ESU 5, and BPS will give final authorization to the financing project soon.

“There will be action items on the agenda in June to approve from the School District’s perspective,” Rogers said. “The interlocal agency has already been formed. They’ve been doing a lot of work. They will have a separate meeting to authorize the financing. They will actually be borrowing the money from Pinnacle Bank and doing the project. The school district will then lease it from the Southeast Nebraska Education Agency. So that will be on the agenda June 13, approving the lease the school district with enter into with the agency.”

The financing is backed by the school district’s current building fund levy.

The building will take up about 29 acres of the 92 acres the school district owns north of BHS.

The aim is to begin construction in July.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0