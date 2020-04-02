Community 3D prints protective equipment for BCH

Chris Schwan, director of materials management at BCH, said they currently have roughly 4,800 tie-on masks and 1,800 N95 masks available to use.

Gina Heckey, the Senior Executive of the Beatrice Community Hospital Foundation, said they’ve also received roughly 300 fabric mask donations from the community. She said the face shield designs are very similar to the medical-grade ones the hospital uses.

“The fabric face masks, they’re not considered as good as the surgical face masks in terms of how much can go through them, but they serve as a cover…They can also be used over surgical masks to extend the life of a surgical mask so that we don’t run out. Even though 4,800 sounds like a lot, we go through a lot,” Heckey said.

“Ultimately, the facilities, the hospitals and the clinics, their resources should be going to things like ventilators and parts that we can’t produce locally,” Erikson said. “So if we can donate the masks, then they can use their resources to get more complex lifesaving devices that we can’t produce here. The more we do locally, the better off everybody is.”