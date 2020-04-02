Community 3D prints protective equipment for BCH

A Facebook post has led to area makers creating roughly 80 3D printed face shields and counting for the Beatrice Community Hospital while combating COVID-19.
Karen Dittbrenner, media specialist at Beatrice Middle School, said a student’s family member sent her an article last week about individuals in Norfolk printing and donating similar protective equipment, and decided to get involved, as well.
As of Thursday, roughly 16 3D printers are being used through the middle school, Beatrice High School, Beatrice Public Library, the Educational Service Unit 5 and area hobbyists or makers.
Josh Erikson, one of the makers, explained what is being made is a headband or frame that has six tabs in it. Holes can be punches into a transparency sheet and placed on the frame, creating an emergency face shield for healthcare workers.
“It prevents things like splatters and respiratory droplets that can transmit the disease, and it helps them keep their face masks longer so they don’t have to go through their supplies quickly,” Erikson said.
Erikson said BCH has requested 400 frames to start out with, and that once that’s accomplished he plans to reach out to first responders and other facilities to donate to.
“Hopefully it’s something where they’ve got these ready to go and they don’t use them, but we’re trying to make sure that they have them when they need them, whenever that point should come,” Dittbrenner said.
Chris Schwan, director of materials management at BCH, said they currently have roughly 4,800 tie-on masks and 1,800 N95 masks available to use.
Gina Heckey, the Senior Executive of the Beatrice Community Hospital Foundation, said they’ve also received roughly 300 fabric mask donations from the community. She said the face shield designs are very similar to the medical-grade ones the hospital uses.
“The fabric face masks, they’re not considered as good as the surgical face masks in terms of how much can go through them, but they serve as a cover…They can also be used over surgical masks to extend the life of a surgical mask so that we don’t run out. Even though 4,800 sounds like a lot, we go through a lot,” Heckey said.
“Ultimately, the facilities, the hospitals and the clinics, their resources should be going to things like ventilators and parts that we can’t produce locally,” Erikson said. “So if we can donate the masks, then they can use their resources to get more complex lifesaving devices that we can’t produce here. The more we do locally, the better off everybody is.”
Diane Vicars, senior executive for marketing communications at BCH, said the hospital has not had any patients with a COVID-19 diagnosis yet, but that they are continuing to prepare and gather supplies as they anticipate those patients.
Individuals with 3D printers can contact the "Beatrice Area Makers" Facebook group to get involved.
Dittbrenner said the group has the necessary files to print the shields, so no design experience is needed.
Heckey said donations to BCH can be made by emailing foundation@bchhc.org or calling 402-223-7260, and asked that she be contacted beforehand to limit the number of people visiting the hospital.
“Face masks, face shields and hand sanitizer are great, but staying home is probably going to be the best thing possible,” Heckey said.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.