The Beatrice Community Band is preparing for a busy summer of concerts and special events.

Conductor Lindsey Bogatz is in ninth year as the band leader.

“If you don’t count COVID and the year I was on maternity leave,” she said. “It’s so much fun.”

A native of Beatrice, Bogatz said all of the concerts would be at the Chautauqua Park Tabernacle but would also be playing at a few special events. The 30-40-member band will be at Evergreen Cemetery for Memorial Day, downtown for Homestead Days for the kickoff event of Stroll the Streets, and some fundraisers at restaurants.

“It will be a busy summer, but I think we’re getting more noticed in the community because we keep getting asked to do more things.”

The band received a grant from the Gage County Community Foundation earlier this year and will be featuring music written by women and other lesser known artists.

“I’m really big into lifting up female composers and under-represented artists,” she said. “We will also be doing polka music, familiar pieces in Nebraska and some other fun music.”

Bogatz began her involvement with the Community Band when she played in high school.

“Bruce Greenwell was my instructor when I was a kid,” she said. “It was the first step in really loving band. He switched me from flute to tuba and I really love playing the tuba.”

Leanne Campbell has been playing with the band since before she graduated from Beatrice High School in 2013. She is currently the band teacher at Wilber-Clatonia.

“I love seeing everyone,” she said.

The band is always looking for new members to become involved. Anyone playing at the high school level and older would be considered. More information can be found on the Beatrice Community Band Facebook page.

“Anyone and everyone is welcome,” Bogatz said.