Community celebrates Fourth of July

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Beatrice's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Nationwide, many public firework displays and parades for the Fourth of July were canceled this year to stop the spread of COVID-19.

American Legion Riders Post 27 in Beatrice found a fitting way to still honor veterans and show their patriotism, by riding with American flags on the back of their motorcycles to Veterans Memorial Park, then to Evergreen Home Cemetery to stand in a Flag Line on Saturday morning as the American Legion Honor Guard conducted a gun salute at the military veterans section of the cemetery, with "Taps" following.

Over the weekend, Beatrice Fire and Rescue responded to four firework-related incidents Friday evening and Saturday morning.

Two calls involved trash fires, one near the 900 block of Jackson Street, and the second at the Lincoln and 14th Street intersection. A third call reported a grass fire near St. Joseph's Catholic Cemetery on north U.S. Highway 77, but no fire was found when the firefighters arrived at the scene.

The department also transferred one individual from Beatrice Community Hospital to St. Elizabeth Hospital in Lincoln for a firework-related injury.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.