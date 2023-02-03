A conversation about poverty in the community is being held on Wednesday, Feb. 8 from 9 a.m. to noon at the Beatrice Public Library. The public is invited to participate.

Director of Beatrice Educational Foundation Doris Martin said there has been an increase in need for assistance in our community.

“More people are experiencing economic hardships than in years past,” she said. “I’ve had a lot a misconceptions about poverty, but

A grant was submitted by Janet Byars which allowed for the opportunity. The ELCA World Hunger Education and Networking grant was awarded to Holy Cross Lutheran Church. The presentation is by Planting Hope: Cultivating Understanding.

Promotional materials states “When member of this community see a need, they respond. For decades, local organizations, generous donors, and countless volunteers have planted hope for those in need with the same enthusiasm our farmers show when planting crops each spring.”

Martin said there will be speakers including Officer Zac Lauenstein and Director of Gage County CASA Amber Lovitt. There will time for questions and discussion including local resources.

“We want to have plenty of time for conversation,” she said.

Following the presentations, Zac Wolfe will be leading the group through a poverty simulation.

“We’ve tried really hard to use local statistics and situations relevant to our community.”

Holy Cross Lutheran Church Pastor Kathee Forrest said she hopes to see people gather and learn from one another about the current state of poverty in our community and ways we can continue to cultivate understanding as a community of people who care.

Organizers are expecting for this to be the first of several meetings.

Please contact Tara Dunker at 402-223-1338 or tara.dunker@unl.edu for more information or to rsvp to be sure there are enough materials.