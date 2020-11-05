Community Food Pantry 'desperate' for donations

November and December are typically times when food pantries see an increase in volunteers and donations to feed the community. However, with the COVID-19 pandemic restricting gatherings, the ability for pantries to feed those in need has become uncertain.

Beatrice Community Food Pantry coordinator Karen Mains said the pantry is currently not getting many donations, and that the shelves are starting to get pretty empty.

“We are in desperate need of food,” Mains said.

The pantry typically organizes an Ingathering this time each year, which would bring over 100 people into the fellowship hall of St. John Lutheran Church, where the pantry is located.

Due to safety reasons, Mains said for the Ingathering this year, people can bring bags and sacks of donations to the pantry from November 1 through the end of the year. She said if anyone is unable to transport the donations to the pantry, to call and leave their name, address and phone number, and a volunteer will come pick it up for them.

