Community Food Pantry 'desperate' for donations

November and December are typically times when food pantries see an increase in volunteers and donations to feed the community. However, with the COVID-19 pandemic restricting gatherings, the ability for pantries to feed those in need has become uncertain.
Beatrice Community Food Pantry coordinator Karen Mains said the pantry is currently not getting many donations, and that the shelves are starting to get pretty empty.
“We are in desperate need of food,” Mains said.
The pantry typically organizes an Ingathering this time each year, which would bring over 100 people into the fellowship hall of St. John Lutheran Church, where the pantry is located.
Due to safety reasons, Mains said for the Ingathering this year, people can bring bags and sacks of donations to the pantry from November 1 through the end of the year. She said if anyone is unable to transport the donations to the pantry, to call and leave their name, address and phone number, and a volunteer will come pick it up for them.
Mains said needed items include canned meats, soups, spaghetti noodles, egg noodles, spaghetti sauce, Hamburger Helper products, ketchup, mustard, mayonnaise, cooking oil, coffee, tea, creamer, peanut butter, jelly, crackers, healthy snacks for kids, hot and cold cereals, pancake flour, syrup, brownie mix, cake mix, frosting, sugar, flour, paper towels, toilet paper, shampoo and conditioner, toothpaste and toothbrushes, deodorant, laundry detergent and dish detergent.
Mains said the Ingathering is typically the pantry’s biggest donation event each year.
“We rely on this food to get us through the winter and into spring,” Mains said. “Monetary gifts are also welcome and appreciated. Monetary gifts are used to purchase potatoes, eggs, margarine, bread and other staples.”
Mains said monetary donations can be mailed to P.O. Box 314 in Beatrice.
The Community Food Pantry is open on Mondays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to noon and 1-4 p.m., and the last Tuesday of each month from 1-4 p.m.
With social distancing complicating efforts to distribute food, the pantry takes orders over the phone and then places the sack of food with the individuals’ names on it by the door.
Anyone requiring food from the pantry or wanting to make a donation can call 402-223-5306 for more information.
