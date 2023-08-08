The Community Food Pantry moved to its new location at Fourth and Ella streets in the southwest corner of the city auditorium on Tuesday.

Food Coordinator Angy Essam said the new location has been eight months in planning and construction.

“It took time for all the contractors to complete the remodeling,” she said. “But we’ve had volunteers from Exmark previously that set up shelving. Stan Meyer arranged with his crew from Ashley’s to pick up freezers from the previous location and from residences where they were stored to bring them to the new space. We had a lift truck and help from Blue Valley Community Action.”

Essam said she is so excited about the extra space and the potential to serve more people.

“It’s just such a wonderful area," she said. "It will be a little nicer for the volunteers to work in and for the people waiting.”

In June the pantry served 577 people and in July 646 people were served. In July there were 32 new clients.

“The food is just flying off the shelves,” she said.

The pantry is seeking additional volunteers and donations. Essam noted that while they will take food donations Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., she is able to make financial donations stretch further with the help of the Lincoln Food Bank.

“A $100 donation will get me $1,000 of food,” she said. “We try to get everything on peoples list depending on what is available.”

The Community Food Pantry will begin serving people on Thursday at the new location.

People needing assistance can call Client Coordinator Sue Orwen at 402-239-5936. The pantry has appointments from 9 a.m. to noon and 1-4 p.m. on Monday and Thursday. Additionally, the last Tuesday of the month from 1-4 p.m. by appointment only.