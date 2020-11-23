Community Food Pantry receives holiday food donations

As the cold weather returns and families prepare to make warm holiday meals, local food pantries are taking donations to help put food on the table.
November and December are typically times when food pantries see an increase in volunteers and donations to feed the community. However, with the COVID-19 pandemic restricting gatherings, the ability for pantries to feed those in need has become uncertain.
Beatrice Community Food Pantry’s largest donation event of the year, the Ingathering, has changed due to safety reasons. This year, people can bring bags and sacks of donations to the pantry from November 1 through the end of the year, and anyone unable to transport the donations to the pantry can call and leave their name, address and phone number, and a pantry volunteer will come pick it up for them.
On Monday, the American Lutheran Church of Filley donated 1,349 items and $300 in cash to the pantry.
Church council member Carol Frerichs, said because the church collected over 500 items, they received a $500 grant to donate to the pantry, as well.
“We’ve always done Ingathering for the food pantry, but we’ve never collected this amount,” Frerichs said. “Everybody realizes that the need is great. We had wonderful participation…It’s been a blessing for us. We can’t do a lot of other projects, but we can all get a box and fill it with food.”
Pantry director Karen Mains said more donations are coming in than she anticipated, given this year’s events. She said the pantry can fill 24 orders each day they’re open, and that all of those spots are taken almost every time.
“If we had had the Ingathering, we would have had food everywhere,” Mains said. “But since we didn’t, it’s all going basically on the shelf. We don’t have a lot of extra.”
The pantry’s plight seems similar to issues faced across the country right now.
According to the United Nations World Food Program, the number of people facing food insecurity in the world is projected to rise to 265 million people this year due to impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic, nearly double the 135 million people in 2019.
Feeding America states that this year in Nebraska, roughly 12% of the population or 237,440 people are food insecure. Their data states that nearly 1/3 of those that are food insecure are children.
Mains said she thinks local businesses and groups are working on their annual food drives, but that the pantry hasn’t received those donations yet. She said she did receive a $250 gift card from an individual to buy 20 turkeys for Thanksgiving meals from Russ's Market.
Mains said the food donated during this time of year helps the pantry through the winter into spring. She said monetary donations go towards perishable items like eggs, butter and bread.
Mains said needed items include canned meats, soups, spaghetti noodles, egg noodles, spaghetti sauce, Hamburger Helper products, ketchup, mustard, mayonnaise, cooking oil, coffee, tea, creamer, peanut butter, jelly, crackers, healthy snacks for kids, hot and cold cereals, pancake flour, syrup, brownie mix, cake mix, frosting, sugar, flour, paper towels, toilet paper, shampoo and conditioner, toothpaste and toothbrushes, deodorant, laundry detergent and dish detergent.
The Community Food Pantry is located at St. John Lutheran Church, 701 N Sixth Street in Beatrice, and is open on Mondays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to noon and 1-4 p.m., and the last Tuesday of each month from 1-4 p.m.
With social distancing complicating efforts to distribute food, the pantry takes orders over the phone and then places the sack of food with the individuals’ names on it by the door.
Physical donations can be left in the north entrance of the church, and monetary donations can be mailed to P.O. Box 314 in Beatrice.
Anyone requiring food from the pantry or wanting to make a donation can call 402-223-5306 for more information.
