Community Food Pantry receives holiday food donations

Pantry director Karen Mains said more donations are coming in than she anticipated, given this year’s events. She said the pantry can fill 24 orders each day they’re open, and that all of those spots are taken almost every time.

“If we had had the Ingathering, we would have had food everywhere,” Mains said. “But since we didn’t, it’s all going basically on the shelf. We don’t have a lot of extra.”

The pantry’s plight seems similar to issues faced across the country right now.

According to the United Nations World Food Program, the number of people facing food insecurity in the world is projected to rise to 265 million people this year due to impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic, nearly double the 135 million people in 2019.

Feeding America states that this year in Nebraska, roughly 12% of the population or 237,440 people are food insecure. Their data states that nearly 1/3 of those that are food insecure are children.

Mains said she thinks local businesses and groups are working on their annual food drives, but that the pantry hasn’t received those donations yet. She said she did receive a $250 gift card from an individual to buy 20 turkeys for Thanksgiving meals from Russ's Market.