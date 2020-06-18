Community Food Pantry receives increase in donations

“We want to make sure the community has what they need so they can serve the people who need it,” Lang said.

Midwest Dairy released a statement saying the donations will serve an estimated 55,877 people.

“With school and business closures, many local food banks need additional refrigeration to meet the high demand for dairy products for families in need,” the statement said. “This was also an opportunity for dairy farmers to engage in their local community during this time when on-farm events and community gatherings have been cancelled due to social distancing recommendations.”

The refrigerator is currently stocked with butter and produce, and Mains said she plans to add milk when they can keep it in stock. She said the pantry is also in need of condiments, jelly, pancake mix, syrup, potatoes, bread items, toilet paper, paper towels, shampoo, bar soap, coffee, tea, kids’ snacks, canned carrots and popcorn.

The pantry is open on Mondays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to noon and 1-4 p.m., and the last Tuesday of each month from 1-4 p.m.

With social distancing complicating efforts to distribute food, the pantry takes orders over the phone and then places the sack of food with the individuals’ names on it by the door.

Anyone requiring food from the pantry or wanting to make a donation can call 402-223-5306 for more information.

