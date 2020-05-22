Community leaders discuss shelved Hy-Vee project in Beatrice

“As of Monday, our communication with the corporate real estate team at Hy-Vee, all systems were go,” Lee said. “We expected that they would be clearing out their final due diligence period and closing on the building in the next two weeks…Everything was looking very good, then kind of out of nowhere we were contacted by the same redevelopment team that they had received word, without any explanation from senior leadership, that Hy-Vee would not be proceeding with the project in Beatrice or with the Shopko building, specifically, at this time.”

Lee said that NGage, the City of Beatrice and the building’s owners, Stan and Judy Meyer, are currently in a wait and see stage as they await more information.

“We’re going to do everything we can to hopefully breathe some life back into the project,” Lee said. “We just need some more information to see kind of what was the hang-up that led to that determination.”

The Des Moines, Iowa-based company has over 265 stores across the Midwest, and ranks among the top 25 supermarket chains in the country.

There are several grocery store contenders in Beatrice. However, Lee said Hy-Vee was far enough into the project that he does not think the halt was due to a market feasibility issue.