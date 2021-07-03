Community leaves their mark in YMCA remodel project

Community members were able to leave their mark on the Beatrice Mary Family YMCA on Wednesday.
Sampson Construction and Caspers Construction placed a steel beam outside the facility that people signed, that will eventually be displayed in the YMCA’s newly renovated lobby area.
“It was one of those things where Sampson and Caspers said ‘hey, we’ve done this before. Would you guys be interested?’ And we were super stoked, because we’re always looking for really cool ways to engage our members in part of this project,” YMCA CEO, Alison Leonard, said.
Construction on the YMCA’s $6 million capital campaign project started in March, and includes extensively remodeling both the interior and exterior of their building, which was built in 1980.
During the groundbreaking ceremony for the project, Deanne Caspers-Moon, a project manager and estimator with Caspers Construction, said the steel beams would be erected in May and June, with the elevator being installed in July and August. She said the geothermal well field being constructed in August and September, and finishing touches like the ceiling, gym equipment, paint and furniture will be added in August through December.
Leonard said phase one of the project is still on track to be completed by the end of this year, and that $4.6 million has been raised for the capital campaign so far.
“If you drive by, you can see that all the steel beams are going up. It’s a nice outlay of what the Y is going to look like,” Leonard said. “The second level has come up, and you can see how far the wellness center is going to go out, and you can see kind of the different tiers to the Y. So it’s moving right along. I’m super excited.”
Leonard said when the first YMCA in Beatrice was built, the community was able to sign bricks that were added to the building. She said those bricks were removed during the recent remodel, and with the exception of a couple that were broken or given to their signees, the Y is looking for a way to add those bricks back to the building.
“We’re just super excited for what’s to come for our community, and to be part of such a special project,” Leonard said. “I think it really is going to make a great addition to our community, and something that southeast Nebraska is going to be proud of.”
While the YMCA plans to remain open the entire time, members should check their website, beatriceymca.org, or the Beatrice Mary Family YMCA Facebook page to see how or if renovations will affect their plans. Currently, the wellness center equipment has moved to half of the large gymnasium, and members are being asked to use the south entrance.