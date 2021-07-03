Community leaves their mark in YMCA remodel project

“If you drive by, you can see that all the steel beams are going up. It’s a nice outlay of what the Y is going to look like,” Leonard said. “The second level has come up, and you can see how far the wellness center is going to go out, and you can see kind of the different tiers to the Y. So it’s moving right along. I’m super excited.”

Leonard said when the first YMCA in Beatrice was built, the community was able to sign bricks that were added to the building. She said those bricks were removed during the recent remodel, and with the exception of a couple that were broken or given to their signees, the Y is looking for a way to add those bricks back to the building.

“We’re just super excited for what’s to come for our community, and to be part of such a special project,” Leonard said. “I think it really is going to make a great addition to our community, and something that southeast Nebraska is going to be proud of.”

While the YMCA plans to remain open the entire time, members should check their website, beatriceymca.org, or the Beatrice Mary Family YMCA Facebook page to see how or if renovations will affect their plans. Currently, the wellness center equipment has moved to half of the large gymnasium, and members are being asked to use the south entrance.

