Community members address businesses reopening in Beatrice

The relaxation of Directed Health Measures was also a topic of discussion during an online Beatrice Board of Health meeting Thursday morning.

Mayor Stan Wirth said he has only heard positive comments about reopening thus far.

Beatrice Police Chief Bruce Lang said he’s fielded some questions wishing to explain the DHM, but that there has been no issues with people violating the rules.

The board continued their discussion of reopening the pools and water parks in town, reiterating that the ultimate decision will be made by Governor Pete Ricketts.

“The governor has indicated in his news conference yesterday that as of June 1, there will be some new directives regarding water parks, but he’s not indicated exactly what those were,” Wirth said.

City administrator Tobias Tempelmeyer said he’s had discussions with other administrators across Nebraska to see what they are planning to do. He said of the 67 responses, four administrators indicated they were opening, 19 said they were not opening, and 44 were still undecided as of May 11.