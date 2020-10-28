 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Community members adorn yards with monstrous Halloween decorations
View Comments
featured

Community members adorn yards with monstrous Halloween decorations

{{featured_button_text}}

Whether to trick-or-treat this weekend, find another way to celebrate Halloween, or forego the holiday altogether is a question that individuals across the country are asking themselves about this weekend. For some individuals in Beatrice, the COVID-19 pandemic has not stopped them from at least festively decorating their houses with all sorts of skeletons, vampires, zombies, ghosts, spiders and other spooky monsters.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The CDC has listed decorating houses and admiring others' decorations at a social distance as low-risk Halloween activities, as well as spending time with the members of one's household by carving and decorating pumpkins, having a movie night, a candy scavenger hunt or a costume party.

Beatrice is predicted to have clear, sunny weather no matter how community members decide to spend their Saturday, with temperatures predicted to get up to 63 degrees.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Protests over George Floyd's death continue outside state Capitol on Sunday

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News