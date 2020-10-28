Community members adorn yards with monstrous Halloween decorations

Whether to trick-or-treat this weekend, find another way to celebrate Halloween, or forego the holiday altogether is a question that individuals across the country are asking themselves about this weekend. For some individuals in Beatrice, the COVID-19 pandemic has not stopped them from at least festively decorating their houses with all sorts of skeletons, vampires, zombies, ghosts, spiders and other spooky monsters.
The CDC has listed decorating houses and admiring others' decorations at a social distance as low-risk Halloween activities, as well as spending time with the members of one's household by carving and decorating pumpkins, having a movie night, a candy scavenger hunt or a costume party.
Beatrice is predicted to have clear, sunny weather no matter how community members decide to spend their Saturday, with temperatures predicted to get up to 63 degrees.
