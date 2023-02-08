About 75 community members came together at the Beatrice Public Library on Wednesday morning to discuss poverty.

Facilitator Zac Wolfe is involved in work around economic justice and is currently the chairperson for the Poor People’s Campaign.

“The planning team truly believes that everyone here has experience, knowledge and understanding that we bring to offer to others in this room,” Wolfe said.

The planning team of Zac Wolfe, Doris Martin, Kathee Forrest, Tara Dunker and Katie Jantzen were introduced. Members of the team started planning approximately nine months prior. Janet Byars submitted a grant which funded the project.

Doris Martin said she was coming to the group as a previous BLAST (after-school) coordinator and life-long educator. She also currently serves on the Beatrice Public Schools Board of Education.

“I have seen the impact of poverty in education,” she said.

Martin opened as the first speaker stating she thought food insecurity was a simple problem. She said she had several misconceptions and several events brought her to the group.

“I learned quickly that poverty was an issue that I needed to know more about,” she said.

She told the story of a five-year-old that was caring for himself by setting his own alarm and getting to the bus. If he didn’t get to school he wouldn’t be able to eat breakfast or lunch.

“This is not an isolated incident in our schools,” she said.

Martin told attendees of the Lady Mary’s program with the Beatrice Educational Foundation and the Sweet Dreams bed ministry at the Presbyterian Church.

“I want to explore the issue of poverty which I now recognize is complicated,” she said. “What needs which I see as basic are people going without because it is just too shameful to say to people that may not understand.”

Martin said she now saw this as a complicated issue that needs to be addressed because of the impact on society.

Beatrice High School School Resource Officer Zac Lauenstein spoke to the group about his experience with poverty.

“One comment that I heard when I was walking around is that poverty is not just food,” he said. “This is a hard problem to fix.”

He noted it is really expensive and exhausting to be poor.

“You have to have a cell phone or go somewhere with wi-fi to be able to contact someone who might be able to give you a ride to get food,” he said. “I’ve lived by the hidden rules of the middle class throughout my life. I don’t understand the rules of wealth or of poverty which asks “what will make me happy right now?”

Lauenstein said it was important that whatever we offer it needs to be done with dignity.

He said some of the behaviors that he saw as an officer were the result of kids being hungry. As a result with connecting with Extension Educator Tara Dunker the mini-market was developed and has grown.

“The youth that are accessing the market are doing so in such a careful way. It is so important that we continue to offer it in a dignified way.”

He noted that sometimes that means him delivering the food the student chose to their family. This has also helped build relationships within the community and law enforcement.

“Homelessness is real in our community. It may not look like a tent under a bridge, but it is real. We’ve learned what items are easily made in a hotel microwave.”

“This is a complicated problem that looks different for everyone and I’m so glad that we’re here talking about it.”

CASA of Gage County Director Amber Lovitt talked to the group about the different challenges and barriers that come with poverty such as access to resources.

Lovitt said she has learned to think differently because of the people that she has worked with that live in poverty.

“Someone who lives in the park needs different kinds of food than someone who lives in a hotel. She also wanted sandals so she could take a shower without getting her tennis shoes wet because the floor is gross,” she said.

“We think we know, but we haven’t been in that situation.”

She also noted that freedom of choice is important.

Attendees had the opportunity to have discussion at individual tables after each speaker. There was discussion at the end of the presentations regarding future community meetings.